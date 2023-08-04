New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pesticide Residue Testing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479813/?utm_source=GNW

The global pesticide residue testing market is expected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2022 to $1.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.94%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pesticide residue testing market is expected to reach $2.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.23%.



The pesticide residue testing market includes revenues earned by entities by chemical rapid detection methods, immunoassay methods, enzyme inhibition methods and vivo detection methods.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The pesticide residue testing market consists of sales of Benchtop NIR analyzers, FTIR milk and beverage analyzers, glutomatic system, process NIR analyzers, and others.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pesticide residue testing refers to the process of checking the levels of pesticide residue present in food products. Pesticide residue testing is used for checking the chemicals in the food and assures the manufacturers and producers about the quality of their food.



Europe was the largest region in the pesticide residue testing market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main pesticide residue testing types are herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other.Herbicides are chemical substances that are used to kill unwanted plants, which are mainly weeds.



The. various technology LC-MS or GC-MS, HPCL, gas chromatography, and others that are tested on various foods includes meat and poultry, dairy products, processed foods, fruits and vegetables, cereals, grains and pulses, and others. The various classes are organ chlorines, organophosphates, organonitrogens, carbamates, and others.



The rising number of food-borne illnesses is expected to propel the pesticide residue testing market going forward.Food-borne illnesses refer to diseases and illnesses caused by consuming food that is contaminated.



Pesticide residue testing is done to prevent and protect consumers from the adverse effects of pesticides that are mixed with food.For instance, the United Nations, a US-headquartered intergovernmental organization, published an article in May 2022 that said approximately 600 million people around the world fall ill after consuming contaminated food, and 1 in 10 people in the world suffer from food-borne diseases.



For another instance, the California Department of Public Health, a US-based public health department, published an article in April 2023 that said that almost 48 million people are affected by foodborne illnesses annually in the US. Therefore, the rising number of food-borne illnesses will drive the growth of the pesticide residue testing market.



Technological advancements are a key trend in the pesticide residue testing market.Major companies in the pesticide residue testing market are introducing new and innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the pesticide residue testing market.



For instance, in October 2020, PerkinElmer Inc., a US-based company that focuses on diagnostics, life science research, food, environmental, and industrial testing, launched the industry’s first fully automated workflow for pesticide residue testing that is focused on cannabis and hemp flower. The workflow incorporates integrated barcoding and scanning as well as robotic technologies to perform sample vortexing, centrifuging, filtration, and dilution.



In November 2022, Mérieux NutriSciences, a France-based food safety company, acquired Babil Laboratory for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will provide Mérieux NutriSciences with a greater capacity for analyzing pesticides and also helps the company in expanding and strengthening its position in Turkey.



Babil Laboratory is a Turkey-based laboratory that is focused on pesticide residue testing.



The countries covered in the pesticide residue testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pesticide residue testing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pesticide residue testing market statistics, including pesticide residue testing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pesticide residue testing market share, detailed pesticide residue testing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pesticide residue testing industry. This pesticide residue testing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

