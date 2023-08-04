Global Stroke Care Continuum Research Report 2023: Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecasts 2023-2027 with 2022 as the Base Year

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stroke Care Continuum: Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the stroke care continuum, identifying bottlenecks and challenges as well as the opportunities emerging from the changes in the stroke care market.
Stroke is one of the major causes of disability and death globally. The high prevalence of stroke and its growing burden on the economy is increasing the importance of stroke care solutions. Time is an important factor in stroke treatment. Reducing door-to-needle time and providing proper rehabilitation support following discharge are crucial. The current stroke care continuum model has various bottlenecks, resulting in delays in diagnosis and treatment and making post-discharge care challenging.
Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled advanced technological solutions, including telestroke care, are being developed to address the above challenges. The study provides a comprehensive overview of the technologies the healthcare industry is adopting to enhance stroke treatment.
The study also includes the following:
- Market size by revenue and historic and forecast data by segment (diagnosis, surgical interventions, rehabilitation, and monitoring) and region (North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific)
- Key factors driving and restraining the growth of this market
- An overview of the competitive landscape, including company market shares
- Technological trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders to leverage
- The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Stroke Care Continuum Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Category
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Stroke Care Continuum Analysis
- Stroke Burden
3 Stroke Care Continuum
- Key Challenges - Snapshot
- Stroke Care Continuum - Pre-hospital Stage
- Stroke Care Continuum - Emergency Department & Hospitals-Diagnosis
- Stroke Care Continuum - Emergency Department & Hospitals-Treatment
- Stroke Care Continuum - Emergency Department & Hospitals-Transition
- Stroke Care Continuum - Hospital to Home Transition
- Stroke Care Continuum - Hospital & Home-Rehabilitation
- Rehabilitation Technology
- Stroke Care Continuum - Home Care
- Summary
4 Transformation in Stroke Care
- Transitioning Stroke Patient Flow Pathways
- AI in Stroke Management
- Stroke Care Continuum - Generative AI
- Telestroke
- Communication and Data Flow
5 Regional Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Category
- Forecast Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhtla5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.