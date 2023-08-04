New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Transceiver Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479811/?utm_source=GNW

, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Perle Systems, Fiber Optic Communications Inc. (FOCI), Arista Networks Inc., ZTE Corporation, Applied Optoelectronics, Infinera, and Intel Corporation.



The global optical transceiver market is expected to grow from $8.76 billion in 2022 to $10.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The optical transceiver market is expected to reach $17.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.5%.



The optical transceiver market consists of sales of different rate optic transceivers such as 100GBase, 40GBase, 10GBase, 1000Base, and 100Base, in wave lengthens such as 850nm, 1310nm, and 1550nm.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An optical transceiver refers to small and powerful interconnect device that can transmit and receive data which are transferred in the form of light pulses across an optical fiber at very high speeds and over vast distances in optical networking and communication. It is used to transforms electrical impulses into optical (light) signals and optical signals into electrical signals.



North America was the largest region in the optical transceiver market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in optical transceiver report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of optical transceivers are single-mode fiber and multimode fiber.A single-mode fiber transceiver is a self-contained optical transceiver module that can receive and send data over single-mode optical fiber cables that enables signal transmission at extremely large bandwidths, allowing for signal transmission over extremely long distances.



The various protocols are Ethernet, fiber channel, CWDM and DWDM, FTTx, and others that use various connectors such as LC connectors, SC connectors, MPO connectors, and RJ-45 connectors. It uses different wavelengths such as long-range, extended-range, and short-range and are applied in data centers and telecommunications.



Increasing data traffic is expected to propel the growth of the optical transceiver market going forward.Data traffic, also known as network traffic, is the volume of data traveling over a computer network at any particular time that is divided into data packets and transmitted over the network before being reassembled by the receiving device or computer.



Optical transceiver devices are used in high-data-traffic environments for transmitting and receiving data from one network to another.For instance, in 2021, according to the World Bank report, global internet traffic exceeded 3 zettabytes, or 3,000,000,000,000 gigabytes (GB) in 2020.



Further, in 2022, data traffic exceeded 150,000 GB per second, a 1,000-fold increase from 156 GB in 2002. Therefore, the increase in data traffic drives the growth of the optical transceiver device market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the optical transceiver market.Major companies in the optical transceiver sector are focused on innovating their products to improve their observation power and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Quantifi Photonics, a New Zealand-based optical component company introduced O-band Coherent Optical Receiver and VISIQ Coherent Signal Analysis Software. Quantifi Photonics’ O-band coherent optical receiver uses inter-datacenter coherent optical technology that offers a cost-effective and energy-efficient alternative to current intensity modulation direct detect (IMDD) technology for the transfer of a large volume of data between data centers that can be distant up to 120 km due to its inherent bandwidth-distance efficiency.



In August 2022, Lumentum Holdings Inc., a US-based investment firm that designs and manufactures innovative optical and photonic products, acquired NeoPhotonics Corporation for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to create the digital transformation of work and life, which is driving relentless growth in the volumes and performance of cloud and network infrastructure. NeoPhotonic Corporation is a US-based designer and manufacturer of advanced hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems, and optical transceivers.



The countries covered in the optical transceiver market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The optical transceiver market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides optical transceiver market statistics, including optical transceiver industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an optical transceiver market share, detailed optical transceiver market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the optical transceiver industry. This optical transceiver market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________