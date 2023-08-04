New to The Street Announces TV Guests Appearances on Episodes 496 and 497, Airings Start on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces its corporate guests appearances on episodes 496 and 497, airing on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network.



Newsmax airs Episode 496 Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following corporate interviews:

1). Sports Merchandising – Greenlite Ventures, Inc. ’s (OTC PINK: GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ) interviews with Adam Pennington, Director/CEO, Mikel Anderson, Scientist, and Lynn Aronberg, CEO, Lynn Aronberg Public Relations .

2). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

3. Fintech – AppTech Payments Corp.’s (NASDAQ: APCX) ($APCX) ("AppTech") interview with Luke D'Angelo, CEO/Chairman .

4). Digital Wellness – Hapbee Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) interview with Yona Shtern, CEO/Founder.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

FOX Business Network airs Episode 497, Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following corporate interviews:

1). AI-powered Open Commerce Platform – RedCloud Technology, Ltd.’s interviews with Justin Floyd, CEO, and Stan Mlatac, CFO.

2). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

3. Fintech - AppTech Payments Corp .’s (NASDAQ: APCX) ($APCX) ("AppTech") interview with Luke D'Angelo, CEO/Chairman .

4). Digital Wellness - Hapbee Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) interview with Yona Shtern, CEO/Founder.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King introduces Greenlite Ventu r es, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) ($GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ). Adam Pennington, the Company’s Director/CEO, along with Mikel Anderson, Company’s Scientist, and Lynn Aronberg, CEO, Lynn Aronberg Public Relations , talk about Game Time Productions’ business operations in its license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. Through its five divisions: Game Time Watches, Game Time Bands, Game Time Performances, Game Time Wellness, and Game Time Media, the Company creates sports watches, bands, merchandising, podcasts, and media content. Over the last 24 years , the Company has become the largest manufacturer of sports-licensed watches for MLB. Game Time Productions recently announced a 3-year corporate partnership collaboration with the NFL team, New York Jets . Adam Pennington talks to viewers about the New York Jets deal, and the expected sales growth from game day activities, media content, logo uses, ads, and players’ endorsements. Lynn Aronberg, CEO of Lynn Aronberg Public Relations, further explains the significance of the New York Jets’ deal, and how her public relations firm will work diligently in promoting and maturing the relationship. Mikel Anderson, the Company’s Scientist, shows the viewers a new product, “Splash Cap.” Sitting atop of water bottle, the cap once smacked, releases a formulated vitamin powder that is instantly infused into the water. Mikel says that the Company can create any type of unique powder formulations, without chemicals, preservatives, liquids, and stabilizers. Game Time is working on a new energy shot brand which management expects to bring into the market soon. The on-screen QR code is available during the show, Game Time Productions - https://gametimewatch.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 496, August 5, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with John Lai, CEO/President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) (“PetVivo”) about the Company. PetVivo manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and pet therapeutics. John updates viewers about the Company’s patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinarian’s tool to help pet owners manage their pets' osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments. Recently, a “Peer Review” article was written about Spryng in a veterinarian medical journal, Today’s Veterinary Practice . The Author, Dr. Tamara Grubb, DVM, Ph.D., DACVAA, wrote the article: “Select Drugs and Compounds for Canine Osteoarthritis Management” which addresses osteoarthritis’ current treatments and the successfulness of new novel therapies. One such new therapy mentioned is Spryng, and how it looks at the bone-bone causes of osteoarthritis, a front-line use treatment, and an effective alternative to dogs that cannot take NSAIDs . John believes that Dr. Grubb will talk about Spryng and her article in upcoming veterinarian conferences. As of June 30, 2023, Spryng is now used in 450 clinical locations in 47 states, up from 50 locations in 2022. As Spryng becomes more widely known as an effective disruptive technology for the treatment of dogs, horses, and cats with osteoarthritis, PETV sees upward growth. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 496, August 5, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 497, August 7, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Luke D'Angelo, CEO /Chairman of AppTech Payments Corp . (NASDAQ: APCX) ($APCX) ("AppTech") speaks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about the Company’s business fundamentals. AppTech is a leading Fintech Company specializing in seamless commerce solutions, allowing corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers efficient digital payment solutions and options. Based in Carlsbad, California, Luke explains how AppTech’s patented and proprietary intellectual technology works within a customer’s existing payment platforms. Small and larger corporations have limited payment app solutions often available through a bank and a merchant services provider. AppTech can create a specialized payment app that fits the needs of the customers' business. Many don’t like the idea of outsourcing payment solutions to 3rd parties and are actively looking for manageable and efficient text, SMS, mobile, and other platforms options that APCX can offer. The Company’s Fintech cloud-based patented platform Commerse™ is changing the legacy payment and banking industries. As a Fintech solutions provider, AppTech has powerful IP patents issued and has received over 500 citations. US Patent citations are a very important validation; it notifies the patent holder that other entities and companies are seeking the use of the technology now or perhaps in the future. The citation protects a patent holder and future end-user from legal entanglements, a patent use suit. Luke feels that being a NASDAQ-listed public company has opened the door to more strategic partnerships, broadening the Company’s markets, and increasing sales. Broadnet Technologies, LLC, a global leader in business messaging solutions, is an entity that sends millions of messages daily. The partnership will allow AppTech to embed its Text-to-Pay solution into Broadnet’s Easy Paperless solution. Easy Paperless enables businesses to print, scan, and send documents to a mobile phone by SMS link. For the last 8 years, AppTech Payment Corp. has identified the most needed Fintech solutions which now allow for their clients to satisfy customers' demands with a more comprehensive and effective commerce experience. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit AppTech Payments Corp . - https://apptechcorp.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 496, August 5, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 497, August 7, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King interviews Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) (“Hapbee”). From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Yona updates viewers on Hapbee Technologies, Inc.’s digital wellness business that produces and creates wellness products for sleep, relaxation, and focus. The Company recently received the Nexus Certification Award from Grey Team as a “Top Military Suicide Prevention Tool” for 2023 . Based in Boca Raton, Florida, the Grey Team is a non-profit organization that seeks to help military active duty and veterans overcome drug addiction and suicides. The organization has been using Hapbee Neckbands and Hapbee Smart Sleep Pads effectively in their efforts to help those with invisible war wounds. Hapbee uses digital frequency which can stimulate the brain without the use of drugs and stimulants and with no chemical induced side effects. Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad helps with getting a better night’s sleep and Hapbee Neckband is commonly used for relaxation and focus. About 80% of Happee’s sales are from the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad for those looking for better sleep. Yons tells viewers that Hapbee partnered with TrueMed, now people can buy the products through a Health Savings Account (HSA), or Flexible Spending Account (FSA ), receiving a pre-tax dollar 30% discount. Viewers are welcome to join and enjoy the digital wellness offered at Hapbee Technologies, Inc. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hapbee Technologies, Inc.- https://hapbee.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 496, August 5, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 497, August 7, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack." Alain Ghiai, who is an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ), talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about summer travelers using the free Wi-Fi at airports, hotels, restaurants, and shops. Alain explains that these Wi-Fi sites have limited encryption capabilities, and hackers target these sites. The Wi-Fi users get hacked without knowing it, and the hacker learns about the end-users internet traffic. Over time, the hacker gathers valuable information to steal credentials for credit cards, health care, social security information, taxes, and more. Alain says always to use your 4G/5G on your devices when traveling to minimize the risk of a hack. For even better protection, subscribe to SekurVPN, a new product launched by Sekur in April 2023, hosted in Switzerland on the Company's private servers. For a reasonable monthly fee, you have a Swiss VPN IP address and military encryption. Alain says to be careful using free VPN sources; they usually track and sell data to make money off your connection. Sekur never sells data, asks for phone numbers, has no 3rd party cloud applications, and never tracks web traffic. When you log onto SekurVPN, you are invisible to those trying to steal your data. Sekur is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY which gives a 15% discount on all Sekur services for up to 5 years. Remember, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates in Switzerland , a country with some of the strictest privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived." The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 496, August 5, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

RedCloud Tec h nology, Ltd.'s ("RedCloud") Justin Floyd, Chief Executive Officer, and Stan Mlatac, Chief Financial Officer, are at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King to discuss the Company. RedCloud created and deployed an AI-powered Intelligent Open Commerce Platform that allows FMCG (Fast-moving Consumer Goods) an exciting B2B global exchange of goods/services. The emerging markets of Latin America and Africa are a $1T marketplace growing exponentially. Justin explains that by using RedCloud's AI and machine learning platform, FMCGs can tap these emerging markets while overcoming trade and language barriers. In the US, thousands of FMCG could expand their brand product offerings in these markets with predictable purchasing outcomes. The Intelligent Open Commerce Platform takes the sales/marketing guesswork out of the equation and can assist an FMCG with expecting timing, pricing, and placing goods and services. Many emerging markets, particularly Africa, with limited internet infrastructure, prohibited merchants from buying/selling products globally. Data connectivity in less developed countries can be very expensive and cost prohibitive for small merchants. Innovations, like Elon Musk's "Starlink," allow merchants in emerging markets access to global commerce. Stan Mlatac, CFO, talks about the Company being a privately funded entity with backing from a UK Government investment facility. Since launching the AI-powered platform in 2022 in Nigeria, the platform reached 1 billion in trading transactions. In 2023, with the platform being available in South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina, Stan expects even more extraordinary growth in the number of platform end-users. Currently, Stan says management is seeking the right investment partners, VC (venture capital), and/or private equity partners, and when they are ready with the right market conditions, they would consider going public. Competition usually is brands with well-funded divisions to deal with global expansion and demand creation. RedCloud offers a comprehensive platform for underserved global businesses that otherwise don’t have access to global markets. Microentrepreneurs in the USA and worldwide can use RedCloud's platform to increase brand growth, awareness, and revenues - buying right and selling smart. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit RedCloud Technology, Ltd. - https://www.redcloudtechnology.com . The interview airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 497, August 7, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) ($GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ):

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ) recently entered the Sports Licensing and Merchandising markets through the acquisition of Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands. Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. GRNL also recently formed Game Time Media, Inc, to develop its podcast content and distribution networks, along with its social media, public relations, and media outreach efforts - https://gametimewatch.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) ($APCX):

AppTech Payments Corp . (NASDAQ: APCX) ($APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements and a full suite of patented technology capabilities - www.apptechcorp.com .

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF):

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) ("Hapbee”) is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee products are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors - www.Hapbee.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About RedCloud Technology, Ltd. :

RedCloud Technology, Ltd. ("RedCloud”) is a global technology company headquartered in London, leveraging AI-powered technology to simplify international trade. RedCloud's Intelligent Open Commerce Platform connects FMCG Brands, Distributors, and Local Merchants on a single, equitable marketplace, empowering them with real-world insights and data to help them make better decisions. RedCloud enables FMCG Brands to seize new opportunities in emerging markets, facilitates access to more buyers & streamlines operations for Distributors, and helps Local Merchants spend more time selling products, not searching for them. The Company comprises a highly diverse, dynamic team of driven, talented people from over twenty different countries, speaking multiple languages, with a physical footprint in Africa, Europe, and Latin America - https://www.redcloudtechnology.com/

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street ,

https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding agents that join Real. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd5dc61f-7c16-45f8-8b3e-da109c969d6b

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/343bef4a-4168-4673-a949-7237ba3f4be3