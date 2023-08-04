New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MS Polymers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479810/?utm_source=GNW

The global MS polymer market is expected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2022 to $1.50 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The MS polymer market is expected to reach $1.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The MS polymer market consists of sales of elastomeric sealant or adhesive, elastomeric tile sealant or adhesive, wood or vinyl flooring adhesive, metal or roofing waterproofing, multipurpose sealant or adhesive, and liquid-applied air barrier or liquid flashing.Values in this market are "factory gate" values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



MS polymer also called modified silicone refers to a type of adhesive and sealant technology that uses a silyl-functionalized polymer as the main ingredient. These polymers have a unique molecular structure that allows them to crosslink with moisture in the air, creating a strong and durable bond with a variety of substrates.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the MS polymers market in 2022, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in MS polymer report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of MS polymers are SMP (Silyl Modified polyether) and SPUR (Silyl Terminated Polyurethanes).Silyl modified polymers (SMPs) refer to polymers typically made by reacting polyether molecules with silyl groups, resulting in a polymer with excellent adhesion properties and resistance to weathering, UV light, and chemicals.



They are used in various applications such as adhesives, sealants, and coatings, and are used in building, construction, automotive, transportation, industrial assembly, and electronics.



Increasing adoption of green building standards is expected to propel the growth of the MS polymers market going forward.The green building standard is a model code that specifies minimum conditions for improving the environmental and health performance of buildings, sites, and other structures.



MS polymers are commonly used in various construction applications, including roofing, flooring, window and door installation, and facade sealing, due to their low VOC emissions, lack of isocyanides, and recyclability. For instance, in October 2022, according to an article published by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), a US-based non-profit organization that promotes sustainability in building design, construction, and operation, over 36,835 projects covering 4.63 billion gross square feet earned LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification between 2017 and 2021. Further, in the first three quarters of 2022, over 5,000 additional projects were certified where the highest concentration of LEED projects certified is in the United States and Canada (74%), followed by East Asia (9%) and Europe (6%). Therefore, increasing adoption of green building standards is driving the MS polymer market.



Biodegradable polymer technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the MS polymer market.Major companies operating in the MS polymer market are developing innovative and sustainable technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, Kaneka Corporation, a Japan-based chemical manufacturing company, launched Biodegradable Polymer Green Planet, a plant-derived biodegradable polymer developed using polymer synthesis technology with microorganisms using CO2 as a direct raw material. By creating microorganisms that make biodegradable polymers from CO2, the technology aims to realize recycling-oriented bio manufacturing technology that is independent of fossil resources.



In May 2021, Arkema, a European-based multinational manufacturer of specialty materials, acquired Agiplast for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Arkema intends to become a fully integrated producer of high-performance polymers by providing both bio-based and recycled products.



This strategic move will enable the company to address challenges related to resource scarcity and end-of-life products, thereby enhancing its sustainability profile and contributing to a circular economy. Agiplast is a Europe-based polymer compounding and regeneration company.



