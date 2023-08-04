Global Next-Generation Firewall Forecast to 2027 - Cloud Adoption Dictates Future Growth Potential

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-Generation Firewall - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Much like conventional firewalls, next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) filter network traffic based on predetermined security rules but have evolved to include granular application-layer visibility and control capabilities, enabling organizations to examine data traffic more deeply.

With the traditional security perimeter of organizations slowly disappearing due to the growing utilization of cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and remote work, more businesses are implementing hybrid IT environments. While cloud computing offers various benefits, such as scalability and flexibility, it comes with its own set of challenges and security threats.

The new generation of cybersecurity attacks involves a multifaceted approach, simultaneously striking an organization from multiple vectors. NGFWs have become an essential tool for many organizations; however, they no longer suffice in today's threat landscape due to a lack of visibility and flexibility to effectively secure modern hybrid IT infrastructures.

Hybrid environments present higher IT complexity and require more comprehensive solutions, which include zero trust and secure access service edge (SASE) security principles. This does not imply that NGFWs are obsolete; it simply creates a shift in purchasing behavior, in which more organizations subscribe to NGFW services under the umbrella of a more holistic platform offering.

Due to the shift in demand and the evolving threat landscape, most NGFW vendors have expanded their product portfolio to include hybrid offerings, fusing network and security capabilities to protect customers throughout their cloud migration journey. With more vendors transitioning from pure-play NGFW to SASE solutions, the market is experiencing a second renaissance with accelerated growth rates.

As time progresses, more organizations will shift from hardware to virtual and cloud firewalls (also called firewall-as-a-service) as part of a larger SASE bundle, leading NGFW vendors to market different form factors in specific regions. Due to the higher rate of cloud adoption, demand for firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) solutions will be highest in North America and EMEA. At the same time, APAC will remain a steady source of revenue for hardware NGFW solutions due to the higher concentrations of on-premises IT infrastructures.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation Firewall Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

Expansion into the LATAM Market

Hybrid Security Offerings

AI Integration

Insights for CISOs

Overview

Making Heads or Tails of NGFW

Top Deployment Factors to Consider

Top Deployment Factors to Consider

The Bottom Line

Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Vendors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Regional Analysis

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis by Region

