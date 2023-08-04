New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Milk Replacers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479808/?utm_source=GNW

The global milk replacers market is expected to grow from $3.53 billion in 2022 to $3.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The milk replacers market is expected to reach $5.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The milk replacers market consists of sales of whole milk replacers, skim milk replacers, specialty milk replacers, acidified milk replacers, and non-dairy milk replacers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Milk replacers are specially formulated products made from a combination of ingredients that mimic the composition of milk, such as milk proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. It is typically used as a substitute for milk in foods where more protein and less lactose are preferred.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the milk replacers market in 2022. The regions covered in milk replacers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of milk replacers are medicated and non-medical.Medicated refers to a type of formula or feed for young animals, such as calves or lambs, that contains medication to prevent or treat certain illnesses or conditions.



They are produced as milk-based, non-milk-based, and blended products in powder and liquid forms. They are used to feed various livestock animals such as ruminants, swine, horses, pets, and others, which are sold through distribution channels such as online retailing, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others.



The rapid growth in the usage of dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the milk replacer market going forward.Dairy products are milk and any meal manufactured from milk, such as butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and condensed and dried milk.



Due to rapid population growth, changing dietary habits, and increasing awareness of the health benefits of dairy products, consumers are shifting towards the use of dairy products.To meet the growing demand for dairy products, milk replacers can be used to as a substitute for milk, which will drive the growth of the market.



For instance, in September 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a US federal department for forestry, farming, food, and rural economic development, in 2020, an average American consumed 655 pounds of dairy products compared to 652 pounds in 2019. Also, there is a rise in the consumption of dairy products by 3 pounds for the average American. Therefore, the rapid growth in the usage of dairy products is driving the growth of the milk replacer market.



Nutrition-based product enhancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the milk replacer market.Major companies operating in the milk replacer market are focused on enhancing the nutritional profile of milk replacers through the addition of key nutrient content to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, PetAg Inc., a US-based manufacturer and retailer of pet nutrition and health products, launched scientifically formulated Goat’s Milk Esbilac, a liquid milk replacer with higher nutrition content. Goat’s Milk Esbilac is a specially formulated puppy milk made with whole goat’s milk protein that provides advanced nutrition, is easily digestible, and is similar to mother’s milk. It is fortified with essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to ensure proper nutrient absorption. It offers complete and balanced macro- and micro-nutrients and meets AAFCO dog nutrient profiles.



In December 2022, Butterfly Equity, a US-based private food company acquired Milk Specialties Global for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Butterfly’s product portfolio by adding science-based nutritional dairy products and dairy protein ingredients, including milk replacers.



Milk Specialties Global is a US-based manufacturer of milk replacer for dairy calves and other species.



The countries covered in the milk replacers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The Milk replacers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Milk replacers market statistics, including Milk replacers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a Milk replacers market share, detailed Milk replacers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the Milk replacers industry.

