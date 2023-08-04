New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Milk Fat Fractions Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479807/?utm_source=GNW

The global milk fat fractions market is expected to grow from $14.02 billion in 2022 to $15.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The milk fat fractions market is expected to reach $19.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The milk fat fractions market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing various technologies such as melt crystallization, short-path distillation and supercritical CO2 extraction.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The milk fat fraction market also includes sales of milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) fraction, short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) fraction, and medium-chain fatty acid (MCFA) fraction.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Milk fat fractions refer to the different components like triglycerides, which are made up of fatty acids and glycerol that make up the fat in milk. Milk fat fractions serve an important function in giving nourishment and vitamins to the human body, such as vitamin E and K2 soluble vitamins.



North America was the largest region in the milk fat fractions market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in milk fat fractions report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of milk fat fractions are low melting fractions, medium melting fractions, and high melting fractions.Low melting fractions (LMF) refer to the components of milk fat that have a lower melting point than the main milk fat triglycerides and it is used in food products, including bakery and confectionery products, ice cream, and dairy spreads.



The major technologies used are dry fractionation, solvent fractionation, supercritical fluid extraction, and short-path distillation in different forms such as texturized, concentrated, isolated. These are applied in nutritional and nutraceuticals, cold spreadable butter, sports nutrition, infant formulas, confectionery, bakery, and others.



Increasing demand for dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the milk-fat fractions market going forward.Dairy products are milk and any meal manufactured from milk, such as butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and condensed and dried milk.



Milk fat fractions give texture, flavor, color, three-dimensional structure, and functional behavior to milk products such as butter, cream, cheese, and dairy powders.Hence, the increasing demand for dairy products will increase the demand for milk fat fractions market.



For instance, according to Foreign Agriculture Services, a US-based foreign affairs agency with primary responsibility for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2022, European Union milk production raised by 0.2% to 150.45 million metric tons as compared to 2021. Further, milk product production such as cheese production to increase to 10.4 MMT, with an increase of 50,000 MT in 2021. Therefore, the rise in demand for dairy products is driving the growth of milk fat fractions market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the milk fat fractions market.Major companies operating in the milk-fat fractions market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2021, Arla Foods Amba, a Denmark-based dairy products manufacturer launched a revolutionary technology for milk fractionation using synthetic membranes.This Arla Foods Amba’s patented technology enables optimal separation of milk into defined fractions which leads to the effective use of milk components like milk fat, casein, protein, and serums that enables well-denied milk fractionation for sports nutrition, infant formula, and medical nutrition.



The controlled processing of this technology enables a reduction in processing steps and gentle milk processing.



In April 2023, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, a Germany-based dairy products manufacturer acquired FrieslandCampina for $326.313 million. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller’s dairy products portfolio and strengthens the company’s presence in Germany. FrieslandCampina is a Netherland-based dairy cooperative and milk fat fractions provider company.



The countries covered in the milk fat fractions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The milk fat fractions market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides milk fat fractions market statistics, including milk fat fractions industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a milk fat fractions market share, detailed milk fat fractions market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the milk fat fractions industry. This milk fat fractions market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

