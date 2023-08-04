EnBW International Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report



EnBW International Finance B.V. : Half-yearly report 2023 In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for the Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2023 till 30 June 2023 have been filed on 4 August 2023 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in the Netherlands and are available on the internet site: