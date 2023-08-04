MRI Contrast Media Agents Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2030 | DataM Intelligence

New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global MRI Contrast Media Agents Market was valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The MRI contrast media agents market is a crucial component of the medical imaging industry, facilitating the enhancement of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans for improved visualization and accurate diagnosis. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for advanced imaging techniques.

Key players operating in the global MRI contrast media agents market include GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging SPA, Bayer AG, Guerbet, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Unijules Life Sciences, B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH, Taejoon Pharm, and Jodas Expoim.

Key Developments in the Global MRI Contrast Media Agents Market

In May 2023, Guerbet launched Primovist (gadoxetate disodium), a new MRI contrast media agent. Primovist is a gadolinium-based contrast agent that is designed to be more effective at visualizing the liver than other gadolinium-based contrast agents.

In April 2023, GE Healthcare launched OptiMARK (gadobutrol), a new MRI contrast media agent. OptiMARK is a gadolinium-based contrast agent that is designed to be more effective at visualizing blood vessels than other gadolinium-based contrast agents.





Report Metrics Details CAGR 6.9% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Data Availability Value (USD) Segments Covered By Product, By Type, By Indication, By End User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific Largest Region North America Report Insights Covered Competitive Landscape Analysis, Company Profile Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Recent Developments, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Growth Strategies, Revenue Analysis, and Other Key insights.





MRI Contrast Media Agents Market: Overview

MRI contrast media agents are substances used to enhance the visibility of specific tissues or structures during magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) procedures.

MRI is a non-invasive medical imaging technique that provides detailed and high-resolution images of the body's internal organs and tissues. However, some tissues may appear similar in intensity, making it challenging to differentiate them clearly. To overcome this limitation, MRI contrast media agents are administered intravenously or orally before the MRI scan to highlight specific regions or pathologies.

MRI Contrast Media Agents Market: Opportunities

The increasing prevalence of various medical conditions and the growing aging population worldwide are leading to a rising demand for advanced diagnostic imaging techniques like MRI. As MRI scans become more widely accessible, the demand for contrast media agents to enhance imaging quality and improve diagnostic accuracy is expected to increase significantly.

Moreover, ongoing advancements in MRI technology and the development of novel contrast agents are fueling market growth. Research and development efforts are focused on creating safer, more effective, and targeted contrast agents that can offer improved visualization of specific tissues and pathologies, ultimately enhancing the diagnostic capabilities of MRI.

MRI Contrast Media Agents Market: Dynamics

The rise in chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular conditions, neurological disorders, and cancer, has propelled the demand for advanced medical imaging techniques like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). As the global burden of chronic diseases continues to escalate, the demand for MRI contrast media agents to enhance the accuracy and sensitivity of MRI scans is witnessing substantial growth.

Another major factor driving the market growth is the continuous advancement of technology in the medical imaging field. Researchers and manufacturers are continually striving to develop more effective and safe contrast agents that provide clearer and more detailed images.

However, adverse reactions to MRI contrast media agents are expected to restrain the market growth.

MRI Contrast Media Agents Market: Geographical Insights

North America holds a dominant position in the MRI contrast media agents market. This is owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and continuous technological advancements in the region.





Table of Contents

