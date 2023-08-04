Transradial Access Devices Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2030 | DataM Intelligence

New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Transradial Access Devices Market was valued at US$ 2.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.4 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The transradial access devices market is a rapidly growing and vital segment within the medical device industry, dedicated to providing minimally invasive and efficient access to the bloodstream through the radial artery in the wrist.

Transradial access devices offer an alternative to traditional femoral artery access for various medical procedures, including coronary angiography, percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), and diagnostic imaging.

Key players operating in the global transradial access devices market include AmecoMedical, BD, Angiodynamics, Inc., BostonScientific Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, Nipro Medical Corporation, and Oscor Inc.

Key Developments in the Global Transradial Access Devices Market

In April 2023, Terumo Corporation launched the SafeSite Radial Access System. The SafeSite Radial Access System is a new transradial access system that is designed to reduce the risk of complications, such as vascular perforation and hematoma.

In February 2023, Terumo Corporation acquired Vascular Solutions. The acquisition was valued at $1.1 billion.

On November 21, 2022, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, announced the U.S. commercial release of the PreludeSYNC EZ Radial Compression Device.





Report Metrics Details CAGR 7.4% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Data Availability Value (USD) Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific Largest Region North America Report Insights Covered Competitive Landscape Analysis, Company Profile Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Recent Developments, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Growth Strategies, Revenue Analysis, and Other Key insights.





For More Insight about the Market Request Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/transradial-access-devices-market



Transradial Access Devices Market: Overview

Transradial access devices (TRADs) are medical devices used to access the bloodstream through the radial artery in the wrist.

They are a minimally invasive alternative to traditional access methods, such as femoral artery access, for various medical procedures, including coronary angiography, percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), and diagnostic imaging. TRADs consist of specialized catheters, guidewires, sheaths, and hemostatic devices designed to facilitate smooth and safe access to the radial artery.

Transradial Access Devices Market: Opportunities

The increasing adoption of the transradial approach for various medical procedures, such as coronary angiography and percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), is boosting the demand for transradial access devices. The transradial approach offers advantages like reduced risk of bleeding, shorter hospital stays, and faster patient ambulation, making it an attractive option for both patients and healthcare providers.

Moreover, continuous advancements in device technology are driving innovation in transradial access devices, leading to the development of safer, more efficient, and user-friendly devices. These innovations are likely to attract healthcare professionals and further fuel market growth.

Transradial Access Devices Market: Dynamics

There has been a notable increase in the number of coronary artery procedures performed worldwide. As the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases rises, the demand for minimally invasive and safer access methods becomes paramount. Transradial access devices offer a less invasive option for cardiac interventions, reducing the risk of bleeding and vascular complications associated with traditional femoral access. This surge in coronary artery procedures is contributing to the rising demand for transradial access devices.

Moreover, the rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding the benefits of the transradial approach is driving the market growth. As the medical community acknowledges the advantages of transradial access, including quicker patient recovery, improved patient comfort, and decreased hospital stays, it becomes an increasingly preferred method for various medical procedures.

Transradial Access Devices Market: Geographical Insights

North America holds a dominant position in the transradial access devices market and accounted for a market share of 38.6% in 2022. This is owing to the increasing incidence of heart-related diseases in the region. For instance, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, every year, about 805,000 people in the U.S. have a heart attack.





For a Customized Report Click here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/transradial-access-devices-market





Table of Contents

1 Report Methodology and Scope 2 Report Definition and Overview 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Dynamics 5 Industry Factors 6 COVID-19 Analysis 7 Transradial Access Devices Market Segments and Region 8 Global Company Share Analysis – 10 Key Companies 9 Transradial Access Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 About DataM





Related Reports

Cardiovascular Prosthetic Device Market

Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Market

Wound Care Management Devices Market

Arthroscopy Devices Market

Central Vascular Access Devices Market





About DataM Intelligence:

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a Market Research firm that provides end-to-end business solutions to organizations from Research to Consulting. We, at DataM Intelligence, leverage our top trademark trends, insights and developments to emancipate swift and astute solutions to clients like you. We encompass a multitude of syndicate reports and customized reports with a robust methodology. Our research database features countless statistics and in-depth analyses across a wide range of 6300+ reports in 40+ domains creating business solutions for more than 200+ companies across 50+ countries; catering to the key business research needs that influence the growth trajectory of our vast clientele.