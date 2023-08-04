New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479806/?utm_source=GNW

The global methyl methacrylate adhesives market is expected to grow from $1.45 billion in 2022 to $1.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.64%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The methyl methacrylate adhesives market is expected to reach $2.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.92%.



The methyl methacrylate adhesives market consists of sales of adhesives that bond with substrate materials including magnets, glass, and wood.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Methyl methacrylate adhesives refer to acrylic adhesives consisting of resin and a hardener.Additionally, most methyl methacrylate adhesives contain rubber and additional strengthening agents.



A methyl methacrylate adhesive can also be used to bond magnets on electric motors and loudspeakers.



Asia-pacific was the largest region in the methyl methacrylate adhesives market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main types of methyl methacrylate adhesives are water base. solvent base, and other types. Water-based refers to adhesives made up of a mixture of water, polymers, and additives, and are commonly employed to establish a durable bond that is comparable to or even better than solvent-based options. Water-based methyl methacrylate adhesives are structural adhesives that are composed of a water-based resin system and a catalyst. The various substrates include metal, plastics, composites, and other substrates that are applicable in automotive and transportation, building and construction, marine, wind energy, general assembly, and other application.



The thriving building and construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market going forward.Building and construction industry refers to industry that is primarily engaged in the construction of residential, farm, industrial, commercial, or other buildings.



Adhesives made of methyl methacrylate are used in trucks and construction equipment, such as side and roof panels, door panels, and aerodynamic parts.The usage of methyl methacrylate adhesives is significant in the construction sector.



For instance, in February 2021, according to KfW Research Focus on Economics, a German-based center of economic expertise, residential construction investment accounted for 2.1% higher in 2020 as compared to 2019, and around 300,000 homes were completed in the year 2020 in Germany. Therefore, the thriving building and construction industry is driving the growth of methacrylate adhesives market going forward.



Innovative non-flammable adhesive solutions are a key trend gaining popularity in the methyl methacrylate adhesives market.Companies operating in the methyl methacrylate adhesives market are launching innovative non-flammable adhesive solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, Huntsman Corporation, a US-based manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals company, launched ARALDITE 2080 adhesive, an industry-first, innovative solution that provides exceptional bond performance while addressing the challenges associated with traditional adhesives, such as high odor, flammability, high toxicity profiles, and surface preparation.It is primer-free structural acrylate adhesive that offers exceptional bond performance without compromising on safety or productivity.



With its low odor, non-flammable classification, and low toxicity profile, the adhesive is ideal for use in confined working environments, reducing costs for safety training, storage, and equipment.



In September 2021, Trinseo, a US-based materials solutions provider acquired Aristech Surfaces LLC for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Trinseo will broaden its product offerings and increase its customer base in specialty applications, especially in the transportation and building, and construction markets.



Aristech Surfaces LLC is a US-based company with over 70 years of experience in the production of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). It is a continuous cast, solid surface, and architectural resin sheet serving multiple markets.



The countries covered in the methyl methacrylate adhesives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



