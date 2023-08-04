New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Applied Membranes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479802/?utm_source=GNW

The global liquid applied membranes market is expected to grow from $17.44 billion in 2022 to $18.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The liquid applied membranes market is expected to reach $24.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The liquid-applied membrane market consists of sales of polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), polyurethane, and silicone liquid-applied membranes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A liquid-applied membrane (LAM) refers to a fluid or semi-fluid material are applied in a continuous layer for new roofs, replacement roofs, and roof re-cover systems using a variety of application methods, including spraying, rolling, or brushing. It is a type of waterproofing material that is typically used on building surfaces.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the liquid applied membrane market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in liquid-applied membrane report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of liquid-applied membranes include polyurethane, cementitious, bituminous, and others.Polyurethane membrane refers to a type of waterproofing system that is made up of a two-component system, which consists of a base material and a curing agent.



They are used in applications such as roofing, walls, underground and tunnels, and others for uses in residential construction, commercial construction, and public infrastructure.



Increasing construction in the residential and commercial sectors is driving the liquid-applied membrane market going forward.Residential construction refers to building homes or other living spaces for people to reside in.



Commercial construction refers to the process of building structures that are designed for commercial purposes.Liquid-applied membranes are a great way of waterproofing and are used in construction processes to strengthen and strengthen systems.



For instance, in April 2023, according to the reports shared by the United States Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, the overall value of residential and non-residential constructions in US increased by over 8 % between 2020 and 2021.Furthermore, in March 2023, according to the United States Census Bureau, a US-based principal agency of the federal statistical system, the number of privately owned housing units approved by building permits in February was 1,524,000 on a seasonally adjusted yearly basis.



This is 13.8% more than the January rate, which was corrected to 1,339,000. Therefore, the increasing construction in the residential and commercial sectors is driving the liquid-applied membrane market forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the liquid-applied membrane market.Major companies in the liquid-applied membrane market are introducing innovative products such as TREMproof Amphibian blindside waterproofing systems to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2020, Tremco Construction Products Group (CPG), a Philippines-based manufacturer of construction products, launched the TREMproof Amphibia blindside waterproofing system.The new product is a 3-layered waterproofing membrane.



The uniqueness of the product is that it has self-healing, and self-adhering properties that help it cope with small cuts and penetrations due to nails or staples.



In September 2022, Saint-Gobain Corporation, a France-based manufacturer of construction materials, equipment, and solutions acquired GCP Applied Technologies for approximately $2.3 billion. This acquisition will expand Saint-Gobain’s footprint in the admixtures and additives sector and will helps to expand its customer base and geographical presence. GCP Applied Technologies is a US-based manufacturer of liquid-applied membranes and other specialty construction chemicals, building materials, and packaging technologies.



The countries covered in the liquid-applied membrane market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



