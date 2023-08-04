Global Market for Bioprocess Containers expected to cross USD 9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031: TMR study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for bioprocess containers was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation of around US$ 2.9 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a booming 11.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 9.3 billion.



The need for bioprocess containers is expanding to support outsourced research and development as well as manufacturing operations. These include the 2D bioprocess containers, tanker liners, and 3D bioprocess containers that the CROs as well as CMOs need in order to provide their services.

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75155

Cost advantages come with outsourcing laboratory services for businesses. It does away with the requirement for substantial investments in laboratory infrastructure, gear, and qualified employees. Companies that outsource can save operational expenses, improve flexibility, as well as gain access to cutting-edge technology without having to make up-front financial investments. The adoption of outsourcing is motivated by cost-effectiveness, which causes a commensurate demand for bioprocess bags/containers by the various service providers.

Key Findings of Market Report

The 2D bioprocess containers category is anticipated to have the greatest market share for bioprocess containers worldwide from 2023 to 2033.

In terms of application, the worldwide bioprocess containers market was led by the upstream processes segment in 2022.

In 2022, North America held the greatest market share of over 30 percent worldwide.

Asia Pacific, which had the fastest rate of growth in 2022, is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 11.9% over the course of the projected year.

Market Trends for Bioprocess Containers

From 2023 to 2033, the 2D bioprocess containers market category is anticipated to have the most significant worldwide bioprocess containers market share. This is attributed to the 2D bioprocess containers' ease of use, low cost, and wide commercial availability. 2D bags are the favored option in the majority of lab- and medium-scale bioprocessing processes due to these reasons.

In 2022, the upstream processes sector led the global market for bioprocess containers. Cell culture as well as fermentation are examples of upstream processes that call for more consumables like feed bags, media bags, and reservoirs. In contrast to downstream processes, this increases demand for bioprocess containers in upstream operations. Upstream operations can involve a variety of phases and container kinds, making them more unpredictable and complicated. This increases the use of bioprocess containers and can boosts the growth during the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=75155

Bioprocess Containers Regional Market Outlook

In 2022, North America held the majority of market share worldwide. This is attributed to the region's increased investment in research and development by pharmaceutical businesses as well as the presence of top biologics along with biopharmaceutical enterprises and contract manufacturing companies.

In 2022, the United States was the market leader in North America. This is attributed to the strong demand for single-use containers, which reduce the risk of contaminants and enable speedier manufacturing turnaround times. These elements facilitate faster product launches and lower production costs for pharmaceutical businesses.

In 2022, the market with the quickest growth was in Asia Pacific. Growing biopharmaceutical sector, rise in major players' investments, and pharmaceutical firms' investments in research and development all present attractive market potential for bioprocess containers in the area.



Global Bioprocess Containers Market: Key Players

The main strategies used by these firms are acquisition and merging of companies with complementary goods.

One of the leading companies in the market is Sartorius AG, followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, Saint-Gobain, Avantor, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Entegris, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Lonza AG, Flexbiosys Inc., ABEC, Inc., and Cellexus.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for bioprocess containers are:

Repligen Corporation as well as Gayle Tarry and Stanley Tarry signed into an equity acquire agreement in April 2023 to purchase Flexbiosys, Inc. from them. Repligen will reimburse the price in accordance with the terms of the purchase in cash, stock, and a few performance-based payments that may accumulate until year-end 2024. The deal is anticipated to be finalized in the second quarter of 2023.

ABEC stated in August 2022 that it will invest US$ 11 million to develop single-use disposable container (DC) manufacturing facilities for its CSR bio-manufacturing products. The business is building a 50,000 square foot plant on 13 acres in Wilson, North Carolina, which will be furnished with an ISO-7 cleanroom as well as cutting edge production machinery.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy this Report Now@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=75155<ype=S

Global Bioprocess Containers Market Segmentation

Type 2D Bioprocess Containers 3D Bioprocess Containers Others (tank liners, etc.)

Capacity Small Volume Large Volume

Application Upstream Processes Downstream Processes Process Development

End-user Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies CROs & CMOs Academic & Research Institutes

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com