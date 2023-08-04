Pressure Sensor Market Set to Soar Past USD 26.24 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Pressure Sensor market , increasing adoption of wireless pressure sensors, the integration of pressure sensors with other sensor types to enable multi-parameter sensing, the development of smart and self-calibrating pressure sensors, the focus on miniaturization and the use of MEMS technology for compact and efficient sensor designs, the implementation of Industry 4.0 and IoT technologies for real-time monitoring and data analysis, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A pressure sensor is a device that converts pressure into an electrical signal. It is a transducer that measures the pressure of a fluid (liquid or gas) or a solid object. Pressure sensors are used in a wide variety of applications, including industrial, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics.

Prominent Players in Pressure Sensor Market

ABB

Analog Devices

Bosch Sensortec

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Omron

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Sensata Technologies

STMicroelectronics

TDK

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments

TT Electronics

Xylem

Micro Sensor

Keller America

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Piezoresistive pressure sensors dominated the global online market as they have been in the market for a long time and have demonstrated reliability and performance in various applications. They have undergone extensive research and development, making them a mature and trusted technology.

Automotive is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the automotive is the leading segment due to the increasing adoption of electronic control systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Pressure sensors are essential in automotive applications for monitoring tire pressure, engine management, emission control, and airbag systems.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets due to its thriving manufacturing industries, particularly in automotive and consumer electronics. The region's strong economic growth, increasing industrialization, and large population have created a significant demand for pressure sensors in various applications.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Pressure Sensor market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Pressure Sensor.

Key Developments in Pressure Sensor Market

Infineon Technologies announced on January 27, 2023, that it had agreed to acquire Cypress Semiconductor for $9.05 billion in cash and stock. Cypress is a leading provider of embedded control and connectivity solutions, and its acquisition by Infineon will give the company a strong position in the automotive and industrial markets.

Sensata Technologies announced on March 8, 2023, that it had agreed to acquire Meggitt Sensing Systems for $1.1 billion in cash. Meggitt Sensing Systems is a leading provider of pressure sensors for aerospace and defence applications, and its acquisition by Sensata will give the company a strong position in these markets.

Key Questions Answered in Pressure Sensor Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

