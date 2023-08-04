New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feed Enzymes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479796/?utm_source=GNW

, Kemin Industries Inc., Novus International Inc., BioResource International Inc., Rossari Biotech Limited, Azelis Holding S.A., and Behn Meyer Holding AG.



The global feed enzymes market is expected to grow from $1.59 billion in 2022 to $1.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The feed enzymes market is expected to reach $2.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The feed enzymes market consists of sales of amylase, mannanase, pectinase, xylanase, and lipase.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Feed enzymes refer to biological catalysts composed of proteins that facilitate digestion by breaking down starch, protein, and fat in the digestive system to improve the utilization of the feed to increase the number of nutrients available to the body. It is used to improve nutrient capture efficiency and get rid of anti-nutrients derived from feed.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed enzymes market in 2022, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in feed enzymes report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of feed enzymes are protease, phytase, carbohydrase, and others.Proteases are enzymes that hydrolyze protein peptide bonds and convert them to shorter polypeptides and amino acids and these are added to animal feed to help with digestion, nutrient absorption, and protein utilization.



The major sources are microorganisms, plants, and animals that are available in different forms such as dry, liquid, and others. These are used in feeds of various livestock such as swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others.



The increase in consumption of meat is expected to propel the growth of the feed enzymes market going forward.Meat refers to the flesh of animals that are used for consumption to offer a good source of protein, vitamins, and minerals in a diet.



Enzymes are commonly employed in animal feeds to reduce the negative impacts of antinutritional elements in the structure of feed raw materials and improve performance, which helps to supply more meat per animal at a reduced cost while enhancing overall long-term well-being. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a France-based intergovernmental organization for trade, it is anticipated that global meat consumption per capita would rise by 0.3% per year to 35.4 kg in retail weight equivalent by the year 2030, where poultry meat represents 41% of all the protein from meat sources with an increase of 2% in 2030 due to its healthier food choice, cheap price, and convenience of preparation. Therefore, an increase in the consumption of meat drives the feed enzymes market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the feed enzymes market.Major companies operating in the feed enzymes market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, BASF SE, a Germany-based chemicals company launched Natupulse TS, a new enzyme product for animal feed.It consists of a non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme that hydrolyzes -mannans into smaller components, such as manno-oligosaccharides (MOS).



Natupulse TS cleaves these -mannans by the action of mannanase, improving feed nutrient digestion. Additionally, the MOS created by -mannan hydrolysis may have prebiotic properties.



In January 2023, Novus International Inc., a US-based animal health and nutrition company acquired Agrivida Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to provide ownership of the proprietary INTERIUS technology to embed feed additives inside grain to strengthen its product portfolio in feed enzymes. Agrivida Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company that manufactures and commercializes enzyme solutions to feed livestock.



The countries covered in the feed enzymes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The feed enzymes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides feed enzymes market statistics, including feed enzymes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a feed enzymes market share, detailed feed enzymes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the feed enzymes industry. This feed enzymes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479796/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________