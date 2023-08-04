Thermal Printing Market Set to Soar Past USD 65.75 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Thermal Printing Market , increasing adoption of wireless and mobile thermal printers, integration of advanced connectivity options like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, rising demand for RFID-enabled thermal printers for improved tracking and inventory management, growing popularity of on-demand and portable printing solutions, the development of eco-friendly and sustainable thermal printing technologies, incorporation of user-friendly touch-screen interfaces in thermal printers, the use of thermal printers in 3D printing applications, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Thermal printing is a type of printing that uses heat to create images on paper. A thermal printer has a print head that contains tiny resistors. When an electrical current flows through the resistors, they heat up and cause the paper to change color. The color of the paper changes because it contains a thermochromic coating that reacts to heat.

Prominent Players in Thermal Printing Market

Advantech

BIXOLON

Brother

Citizen

Datamax-O'Neil

Epson

Honeywell

Intermec

Printronix

Ricoh

SATO

Seiko Epson

Star Micronics

TSC

Videojet

Zebra

Barcode Printers Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Barcode printers dominate the global online market as they are extensively used for printing barcodes on products, packaging, and labels, enabling efficient tracking, inventory management, and supply chain operations. They are crucial in retail, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.

Barcode and Label Printing is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, barcode and label printing is the leading segment as the retailers extensively use thermal printers for printing barcodes and labels for products, packaging, and price tags. Barcode scanning is crucial for efficient inventory management, point-of-sale transactions, and supply chain operations, driving the demand for barcode printers.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large Population

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India has been significant market for thermal printers due to their large population, robust manufacturing industries, and expanding retail and e-commerce sectors. The growth of industries such as logistics, transportation, and healthcare in the region has also driven the demand for thermal printing solutions.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Thermal Printing market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Thermal Printing.

Key Developments in Thermal Printing Market

Zebra Technologies Corporation announced on January 10, 2023, that it had agreed to acquire Argox International for $2.1 billion in cash. Argox International is a leading provider of thermal and label printers, and its acquisition by Zebra will give the company a stronger position in the thermal printing market.

Brother International Corporation announced on February 15, 2023, that it had agreed to acquire Printronix Inc. for $1.2 billion in cash. Printronix Inc. is a leading provider of industrial printers, and its acquisition by Brother will give the company a stronger position in the industrial printing market.

