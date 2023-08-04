Ovarian Cancer Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 16% by 2030 | DataM Intelligence

New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ovarian Cancer Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Ovarian cancer is a significant public health concern, with rising incidence rates and a high mortality rate. As a result, the market is witnessing increased attention from pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, and healthcare providers to develop innovative and effective treatment options.

Key players operating in the global ovarian cancer market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, CELGENE CORPORATION, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Merck KGaA. These key players are focused on adopting various growth strategies such as acquisitions collaborations, and product launches.

Key Developments in the Global Ovarian Cancer Market

In May 2023, Arena Pharmaceuticals launched Dostarlimab, an immunotherapy for the treatment of advanced endometrial cancer. Dostarlimab is the first and only FDA-approved checkpoint inhibitor that can be used to treat endometrial cancer.

In April 2023, GlaxoSmithKline launched Faslodex, a once-monthly injectable treatment for advanced breast cancer. Faslodex is the first and only FDA-approved CDK4/6 inhibitor that can be administered once monthly.

In March 2023, ImmunoGen launched Trodelvy, a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. Trodelvy is the first ADC to be approved for ovarian cancer.

In February 2023, Tesaro was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline. The acquisition was valued at $8.3 billion.





Report Metrics Details CAGR 16% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Data Availability Value (USD) Segments Covered By Type, By Treatment Type, By Diagnosis Type, By Drug Class, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific Largest Region North America Report Insights Covered Competitive Landscape Analysis, Company Profile Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Recent Developments, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Growth Strategies, Revenue Analysis, and Other Key insights.





To get more insights into the Global Ovarian Cancer Market Report Click here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ovarian-cancer-market

Ovarian Cancer Market: Overview

Ovarian cancer is a significant and potentially life-threatening disease that begins in the ovaries, the female reproductive organs responsible for producing eggs and female hormones. It is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide.

Ovarian cancer can be challenging to detect in its early stages due to the absence of specific symptoms and the deep location of the ovaries within the pelvis. As a result, the majority of cases are diagnosed at advanced stages, making effective treatment more challenging.

Ovarian Cancer Market: Opportunities

The advancements in medical research and technology have led to the development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies that show promise in treating ovarian cancer more effectively and with fewer side effects.

Moreover, increased awareness and early detection campaigns are likely to improve diagnosis rates, leading to better patient outcomes and increased demand for treatment options.

Ovarian Cancer Market: Dynamics

The rising incidence of ovarian cancer, increasing geriatric population, and the use of combination therapies are major factors driving the ovarian cancer market growth.

Factors such as an aging population, delayed childbearing, obesity, hormone replacement therapy, family history, and environmental influences contribute to this upward trend. Early detection and improved treatment options are essential to address this growing burden. Raising awareness, promoting risk-reduction strategies, and investing in research are critical steps in combating the increasing prevalence of ovarian cancer and improving patient outcomes.

However, the high cost of cancer treatment is expected to restrain the ovarian cancer market growth.

Ovarian Cancer Market: Geographical Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position in the ovarian cancer market. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of ovarian cancer and the largest population in the region. According to the statistics from the WHO, in 2020, Eastern Asia had 71,353 new cases and 45,690 deaths due to ovarian cancer, and Southeast Asia had 31,169 new cases and 20,012 deaths because of ovarian cancer.

For a Customized Report about Market Click here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/ovarian-cancer-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Methodology and Scope 2 Report Definition and Overview 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Dynamics 5 Industry Factors 6 COVID-19 Analysis 7 Ovarian Cancer Market Segments and Region 8 Global Company Share Analysis – 10 Key Companies 9 Ovarian Cancer Market Company and Product Profiles 10 About DataM







Related Reports

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market

Europe Ovarian Cancer Market





About DataM Intelligence:

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a Market Research firm that provides end-to-end business solutions to organizations from Research to Consulting. We, at DataM Intelligence, leverage our top trademark trends, insights and developments to emancipate swift and astute solutions to clients like you. We encompass a multitude of syndicate reports and customized reports with a robust methodology. Our research database features countless statistics and in-depth analyses across a wide range of 6300+ reports in 40+ domains creating business solutions for more than 200+ companies across 50+ countries; catering to the key business research needs that influence the growth trajectory of our vast clientele.