Ovarian Cancer Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 16% by 2030 | DataM Intelligence

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position in the ovarian cancer market.

| Source: DataM Intelligence DataM Intelligence

Hyderabad, INDIA

New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ovarian Cancer Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period (2023-2030). 

Ovarian cancer is a significant public health concern, with rising incidence rates and a high mortality rate. As a result, the market is witnessing increased attention from pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, and healthcare providers to develop innovative and effective treatment options.

Key players operating in the global ovarian cancer market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, CELGENE CORPORATION, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Merck KGaA. These key players are focused on adopting various growth strategies such as acquisitions collaborations, and product launches. 

Key Developments in the Global Ovarian Cancer Market

In May 2023, Arena Pharmaceuticals launched Dostarlimab, an immunotherapy for the treatment of advanced endometrial cancer. Dostarlimab is the first and only FDA-approved checkpoint inhibitor that can be used to treat endometrial cancer.

In April 2023, GlaxoSmithKline launched Faslodex, a once-monthly injectable treatment for advanced breast cancer. Faslodex is the first and only FDA-approved CDK4/6 inhibitor that can be administered once monthly.

In March 2023, ImmunoGen launched Trodelvy, a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. Trodelvy is the first ADC to be approved for ovarian cancer.

In February 2023, Tesaro was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline. The acquisition was valued at $8.3 billion.


Report MetricsDetails
CAGR16%
Forecast Period2023-2030
Data AvailabilityValue (USD)
Segments CoveredBy Type, By Treatment Type, By Diagnosis Type, By Drug Class, and By Region
Regions CoveredNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Fastest Growing RegionAsia-Pacific
Largest RegionNorth America
Report Insights CoveredCompetitive Landscape Analysis, Company Profile Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Recent Developments, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Growth Strategies, Revenue Analysis, and Other Key insights.


To get more insights into the Global Ovarian Cancer Market Report Click here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ovarian-cancer-market

Ovarian Cancer Market: Overview

Ovarian cancer is a significant and potentially life-threatening disease that begins in the ovaries, the female reproductive organs responsible for producing eggs and female hormones. It is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide. 

Ovarian cancer can be challenging to detect in its early stages due to the absence of specific symptoms and the deep location of the ovaries within the pelvis. As a result, the majority of cases are diagnosed at advanced stages, making effective treatment more challenging. 

Ovarian Cancer Market: Opportunities

The advancements in medical research and technology have led to the development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies that show promise in treating ovarian cancer more effectively and with fewer side effects. 

Moreover, increased awareness and early detection campaigns are likely to improve diagnosis rates, leading to better patient outcomes and increased demand for treatment options. 

Ovarian Cancer Market: Dynamics

The rising incidence of ovarian cancer, increasing geriatric population, and the use of combination therapies are major factors driving the ovarian cancer market growth. 

Factors such as an aging population, delayed childbearing, obesity, hormone replacement therapy, family history, and environmental influences contribute to this upward trend. Early detection and improved treatment options are essential to address this growing burden. Raising awareness, promoting risk-reduction strategies, and investing in research are critical steps in combating the increasing prevalence of ovarian cancer and improving patient outcomes.

However, the high cost of cancer treatment is expected to restrain the ovarian cancer market growth.

Ovarian Cancer Market: Geographical Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position in the ovarian cancer market. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of ovarian cancer and the largest population in the region. According to the statistics from the WHO, in 2020, Eastern Asia had 71,353 new cases and 45,690 deaths due to ovarian cancer, and Southeast Asia had 31,169 new cases and 20,012 deaths because of ovarian cancer.

For a Customized Report about Market Click here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/ovarian-cancer-market

Table of Contents 

1Report Methodology and Scope
2Report Definition and Overview
3Executive Summary
4Market Dynamics
5Industry Factors
6COVID-19 Analysis
7Ovarian Cancer Market Segments and Region
8Global Company Share Analysis – 10 Key Companies
9Ovarian Cancer Market Company and Product Profiles
10About DataM



Related Reports

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market

Europe Ovarian Cancer Market


About DataM Intelligence:

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a Market Research firm that provides end-to-end business solutions to organizations from Research to Consulting. We, at DataM Intelligence, leverage our top trademark trends, insights and developments to emancipate swift and astute solutions to clients like you. We encompass a multitude of syndicate reports and customized reports with a robust methodology. Our research database features countless statistics and in-depth analyses across a wide range of 6300+ reports in 40+ domains creating business solutions for more than 200+ companies across 50+ countries; catering to the key business research needs that influence the growth trajectory of our vast clientele.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Ovarian Cancer Market
                            
                            
                                Ovarian Cancer
                            
                            
                                ovarian cancer market size
                            
                            
                                ovarian cancer market 2023
                            
                            
                                ovarian cancer medication
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data