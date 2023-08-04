New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Breathable Membranes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479789/?utm_source=GNW

The global specialty breathable membranes market is expected to grow from $1.17 billion in 2022 to $1.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The specialty breathable membranes market is expected to reach $1.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The specialty breathable membranes market consists of sales of air permeable breather membranes, liquid membranes, and timber frame permeable breather membranes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Specialty breathable membranes are lightweight and breathable membranes designed to protect fabrics against climate agents such as water and wind.They are waterproof and highly breathable, allowing moisture to pass through them.



These membranes are used in various applications, including hygiene products such as baby diapers and medical and healthcare products.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the specialty breathable membranes market in 2022. The regions covered in specialty breathable membrane report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of specialty breathable membranes are polyurethane, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), thermoplastic polyester, thermoplastic elastomers, polyether block amide, and copolyamide.Polyurethane refers to a class of polymers that contain NHCOO linkages and are used in the production of a wide range of materials.



It available in online and offline distribution channels, and it is used in various applications, such as healthcare, textiles, and others.



The rising capabilities of healthcare spending are expected to drive the growth of specialty breathable membranes going forward.Healthcare spending refers to the amount of money spent on health care and related activities such as private and public health insurance, health research, and public health activities.



Rising healthcare expenditure and increasing healthcare awareness, encourage the concept of self-care management where specialty breathable membranes are used in products such as baby diapers, sanitary napkins, surgical drapes, and surgical gowns. For instance, in March 2023, according to the report published by American Medical Association (AMA), a US-based non-profit organization, health spending in the US increased by 2.7% in 2021 to $4.3 trillion or $12,914 per capita. Furthermore, in 2020, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service, a US-based federal agency, the national healthcare spending in the United States rose by 9.7% to reach USD 4.1 trillion, equivalent to USD 12,530 per individual. This expenditure accounted for a 19.7% growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Therefore, the rising capabilities of healthcare spending are driving the growth of the specialty breathable membranes market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the specialty breathable membranes market.Major companies operating in the specialty breathable membranes market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2020, Altexa srl, an Italy-based company involved in cutting-edge technologies for the production of waterproof and breathable shoes, gloves, and packs and GHS Holdings, a US-based firm manufacturing high-quality gloves and accessories for sports and training sessions launched HDry, an advanced technology for waterproofing outdoor products through direct (3D) lamination of waterproof breathable membranes. A revolutionary 3D lamination procedure that is seamless and tapeless is used to apply the HDry waterproof breathable membrane directly to the inner side of the outermost layer. the direct lamination of the membrane eliminates the disadvantages of competing "free-hanging" glove and shoe inserts already on the market and provides a superior performance solution that is unmatched by conventional waterproof solutions



In April 2021, Covestro AG, a Germany-based chemical manufacturer acquired Royal DSM NV’s resins and functional materials business (RFM) for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of DSM NV’s RFM, Covestro AG is taking another important step toward sustainability to generating sustainable growth and strengthening its extensive portfolio with additional innovative products and technologies that will allow to meet customer’s needs in the best possible way.



Royal DSM NV is a Netherlands-based company that produce waterproof, windproof, and breathable membranes for sports applications.



The countries covered in the specialty breathable membrane market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



