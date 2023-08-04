New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single Cell Oil Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479787/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., Novosana BV, Hubei Xinhe Biotechnology Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Xiamen Huison Biotech Co. Ltd., Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., Corbian NV, Aurora Algae Inc., and TerraVia Holdings Inc.



The global single-cell oil market is expected to grow from $75.41 billion in 2022 to $96.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The single-cell oil market is expected to reach $259.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28%.



The single-cell oil market consists of sales of biofuel, biodiesel, food and feed supplements, cosmetics, and personal care supplements that are derived from microorganisms.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Single-cell oil refers to edible oils that are produced by microorganisms such as algae, yeast, and fungi. Single-cell oils are very appealing feedstock for biodiesel production due to their rapid production rates, low labor needs, independence from seasonal and climatic fluctuations, and simplicity of scale-up for industrial processing.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the single-cell oil market in 2022. The regions covered in single-cell oil report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of microorganisms for single-cell oil are bacteria, yeast, microalgae, and fungi.Bacteria are single-celled microorganisms that can be found in various environments, including soil and water.



They are segmented into various grades, such as fuel oils, feed oils, and food oils. They are processed from various raw materials such as sugarcane mills and agro-industrial wastes and are used in various applications such as bio-fuel feedstock, fish oil substitute, functional oils, animal feed, infant formula, pharmaceutical products, and aquaculture.



The increasing demand for biofuels is expected to propel the growth of the single-cell oil market going forward.Biofuel refers to a type of fuel that is derived from renewable biological sources, such as plants or animal waste.



The increasing demand for biofuels is mostly driven by the depletion of fossil fuel reserves, climate change, rapid urbanization, and increasing concerns over energy security, where biofuels are considered to be a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional fossil fuels.Due to their similar fatty acid composition and structure to plant oil, single-cell oil be used in the manufacturing of biodiesel.



For instance, in 2021, International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, the worldwide demand for biofuels will increase by approximately 41 billion liters, or 28%, between 2021 and 2026. Therefore, increasing demand for biofuels will fuel the single-cell oil market growth.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the single-cell oil market.Major players operating in single-cell oil market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2022, Grøntvedt Pelagic AS, a Norway-based producer of marinated herring, launched Norwegian herring fish oil.The launch of this new brand of Norwegian herring fish oil is significant as it provides consumers with a high-quality, sustainable source of cetoleic acid.



The unique feature of Norwegian herring fish oil is that it is taste and smell-free, which makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, including use in food supplements, pet food, and pharmaceuticals.



In August 2021, Lanxess AG, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company acquired the microbial control business unit of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, LANXESS will rank among the top suppliers of microbial control products globally. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is a US-based producer of microbial oils.



The countries covered in the single-cell oil market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The single-cell oil market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides single-cell oil market statistics, including single-cell oil industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a single-cell oil market share, detailed single-cell oil market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the single-cell oil industry. This single-cell oil market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479787/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________