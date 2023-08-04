United States Mint Opens Sales for the 2023 Morgan and Peace Proof Silver Dollars on August 9

Washington, DC, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2023 Morgan and Peace Proof Silver Dollars on August 9 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 400,000 coins each, and orders are limited to 25 coins per household for the first 24-hour sales period.

The 2023 Morgan and Peace Proof Silver Dollars, both minted at the San Francisco Mint, are priced at $80 each, struck in .999 silver, and have a proof finish. Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a single, elegant black box with sleeve and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Both coins are included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. No more than 10% of products with limited quantities are distributed to authorized bulk purchasers under this program.

The 2023 renditions of the Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars feature two of the most revered designs of Liberty in U.S. coinage history. The Morgan Dollar, designed by George T. Morgan, features an obverse profile of Lady Liberty, and the reverse features a heraldic eagle. The Peace Dollar, designed by Anthony de Francisci, features the Goddess of Liberty on the obverse and a bald eagle clutching an olive branch on the reverse.

To sign up for REMIND ME alerts for the Morgan and Peace Proof Silver Dollars (you will need to sign up for an alert for each individual product), visit:

Please use the Mint’s catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of August 9, 2023.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about to information about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, and public statements.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins