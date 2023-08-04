New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Biocides Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479782/?utm_source=GNW

The global metal biocides market is expected to grow from $3.87 billion in 2022 to $4.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.39%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The metal biocides market is expected to reach $4.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.72%.



The metal biocides market consists of sales of disinfectants, antiseptics, food preservatives, and water treatment chemicals.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Metal biocides are compounds that are designed to kill, neutralize, prevent, or otherwise control harmful organisms like bacteria, fungi, algae, and other pathogens.These have widespread use in healthcare and industrial sectors to control and neutralize infections and microbial contamination.



They are of two types, oxidizing and non-oxidizing.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal biocides market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of metal biocides include copper and copper alloys, zInc., silver, and other types. Zinc is a brittle metal that is ductile, malleable, and resistant to corrosion. They are used in various end-use industries including building and construction, medical and healthcare, textile and apparel, transportation, wood preservation, food and beverages, agriculture, and other end-user industries.



The high demand for paints and coatings is expected to propel the growth of the metal biocides market going forward.Paints and coatings refer to the industry that involves a mixture or dispersion of opaque pigments in a liquid and coatings include other materials that use such as varnishes and inorganic binders.



Paints and coatings are prevented from spoilage and deterioration by the use of metal biocide by the aqueous raw materials used that contain the growth of these microorganisms, thereby making the products more efficient and long-lasting. For instance, in April 2022, according to their first quarter report of PPG Industries, Inc., a US-based global supplier of paints and coatings, their organic sales for paints and coatings saw a growth of 7% with a record first-quarter net sales of $4.3 billion, which was 11% higher than the prior year. Moreover, both the performance coatings and industrial coatings segments saw a growth of 11% in net sales to bolster their market position. Therefore, the high demand for paints and coatings drives the growth of the metal biocides market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the metal biocides market.Companies operating in the metal biocides market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2020, Noble Biomaterials Inc., a US-based company that develops antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft surface applications actively involved in developing antimicrobial fabrics, developed a new bio-based fabric technology expanding Noble’s portfolio of Ionic+ antimicrobial products. This new formulation uses a renewable citric-based technology and is applied as a topical fabric finish. Ionic + mineral permanent technology is used on products designed for a long life cycle and extended life for re-commerce that strive to reduce care maintenance and conserve water and energy resources.



In January 2022, Arxada AG, a Switzerland-based company specializing in microbial solutions and metal biocides, merged with Troy Corporation.Through this merger, the combined entity aims to add new applications and ingredients to its portfolio to strengthen its position as the first choice of solution for all microbial control requirements.



Troy Corporation is US-based company prominent in the field of industrial preservation solutions.



The countries covered in the metal biocides market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



