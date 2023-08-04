Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 4.8.2023

Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 4.8.2023 
   
Trade date 4.8.2023 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share IFA1V 
Amount 3,800Shares
Average price/ share 1.1163EUR
Total cost 4,241.94EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 34 600 shares
including the shares repurchased on 4.8.2023 
   
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  



 

 

