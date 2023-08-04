Pest Control Services Market to Worth USD 31.21 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the escalating demand for pest control services market can be directly attributed to the surging need for effective pest management in residential buildings. This surge has been primarily caused by a combination of factors, including the lack of regular cleaning and sanitization practices in older buildings and creating a moist and conducive atmosphere that has led to a significant increase in pest infestations.

The emergence of biocontrol agents as a prominent pest management method reshapes the pest control services market. These naturally existing living organisms, these biocontrol agents offer a more environmentally friendly alternative to conventional chemical pesticides. As a result, they are gaining traction due to their reduced toxicity and minimal impact on non-target organisms. The gradual incorporation of these biocontrol agents in pest control practices signifies a shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly approaches in the industry.

Market Size in 2022 USD 21.95 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 31.21 Billion CAGR 4.5% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Pest type

Method

Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Pest Control Services Market

Rentokil Initial

Ecolab

Rollins

Anticimex

Terminix

Massey Services

Truly Nolen

Arrow Exterminators

Orkin

JG Pest Control

Western Exterminator Company

Pelsis

Abell Pest Control

Adam's Pest Control

Presto-X

Cook's Pest Control

Wil-Kil Pest Control

Northwest Exterminating

Plunkett's Pest Control

Pestforce

Insect Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Rise in the Population of Insects

The pest control services market witnessed the dominance of the insect segment, accounting for a substantial share of 42.5%. This significant market share can be attributed to the alarming rise in the population of insects, emerging as a primary key factor driving the increasing demand for insect-specific pest control services. The need for insect control products is projected to experience further growth, particularly in regions with warm and humid climatic conditions, as these environments provide ideal breeding grounds for insects.

The markets in North America exhibited significant dominance, commanding a substantial share of 48.8% in the pest control services market. This regional supremacy can be attributed to the high awareness among individuals and businesses about the detrimental impact of pest infestations on health and economic well-being.

Termite Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasing Awareness of the Potential Damages

Termite segment is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing pest control services market. The reason behind this accelerated growth lies in the increasing awareness of the potential damages caused by termites and the strong emphasis governments worldwide place on termite control.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to experience rapid expansion in the pest control services market. Several key factors contribute to this growth, including the escalating number of termites and mosquitoes and the surging population of other pests such as ants, cockroaches, rodents, and flying insects. As urbanization and industrialization continue to flourish in the region, the resulting changes in landscapes and environments have created favorable conditions for pests to thrive and multiply.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the pest control services market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Pest Control Services Market

Key Questions Answered in Pest Control Services Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

