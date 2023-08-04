Societe Generale: shares and voting rights as of 31 July 2023

SOCIETE GENERALE: Number of shares composing current share capital and Total number of voting rights as of 31/07/2023



Regulated Information

Paris, 04/08/2023

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations.

Date Number of shares composing current share capital Total number of

voting rights 31 July 2023 820,757,639



Gross: 895,073,572





