Canadian Immigrant Magazine honours Sam Primucci with its Entrepreneur of the Year and Top 25 Canadian Immigrant awards

Toronto, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sam Primucci, founder of Pizza Nova, has been named 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year by Canadian Immigrant Magazine and one of the Top 25 Canadian Immigrants. The 15th annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards, presented by Western Union and hosted by Canadian Immigrant Magazine, took place on August 3 to celebrate the inspiring achievements of immigrants.

This award coincides with the year-long celebration of Pizza Nova's 60th anniversary, a business Sam Primucci founded in 1963, 11 years after having immigrated to Canada from Italy.

"It is a true honour to receive the Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year Award among such an inspiring group of people," says Sam Primucci, founder of Pizza Nova. "When I came to Canada 71 years ago, it was in search of a better life, and I am eternally grateful for this country that provided us with so much opportunity. Grazie a tutti!"

Sam arrived in Canada in 1951 at the age of 12 with his family. The Primucci family left their working farm in Palazzo San Gervasio, Italy, and immigrated to Canada, where they eventually settled in Scarborough, Ontario, boarding with fellow immigrants until the family bought its first home. Sam endured many challenges integrating into the Canadian school system. At the age of 14, Sam started working.

The first Pizza Nova location opened on May 12, 1963 – 11 years after the Primucci family immigrated. The family worked to expand the business, creating hundreds of jobs and franchise business opportunities along the way. Sam continues to lead the company alongside his son, Domenic, who serves as the president. Together, they are supported by a dedicated team of individuals who possess a deep appreciation for and knowledge of pizza and gastronomy.

A distinguished panel of judges of past winners reviewed all nominees and presented a list of 75 finalists. To determine the final list of 25, award organizers deferred to a public vote, which took place from April 11 to June 9. The 25 Canadian Immigrant Award honourees are listed at canadianimmigrant.ca/top25.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business committed to sharing Italy's rich taste with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and is inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients, and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items, including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini, and FOCACCIA BARESE™. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

