Lukas Bendoraitis appointed as member of the Audit Committee of Akropolis Group

The Audit Committee of Akropolis Group, real estate management and development company, the leader in the market of shopping and entertainment centres in the Baltic States has Lukas Bendoraitis, the CFO of Vilniaus Prekyba, appointed as member of the Comitee starting from 4 August. In this office, he is replacing Asta Ratkienė, who has worked in the Audit Committee since April 2022.



L. Bendoraitis has already worked as a member of the Audit Committee of Akropolis Group previously – from the establishment of the Audit Committee in August 2021 until he was replaced in this office by A. Ratkienė.

L. Bendoraitis, having graduated as a bachelor of economics and finance from Vytautas Magnus University, started his career in PwC Lithuania in 2016. In 2019, he joined Vilniaus Prekyba as financial controller, since 2022, he worked as the CFO in Visas, a company related to the group. Since June this year, L. Bendoraitis holds the office of the CFO at Vilniaus Prekyba.

The Audit Committee of Akropolis Group, established in August 2021, has three members, highly experienced in the fields of finance and introduction of governance practices in major companies: the Chairman of the Committee Šarūnas Radavičius and members of the Committee Eglė Čiužaitė and Lukas Bendoraitis, who returns as the member of the Committee.

The Audit Committee has been established to carry out effective and reliable Akropolis Group financial statements auditing process, reviewing and monitoring of the independence of the external auditor, to give recommendations in the areas of operational quality and financial control.









