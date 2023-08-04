New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Humectants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479778/?utm_source=GNW

The global humectants market is expected to grow from $26.59 billion in 2022 to $28.64 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The humectants market is expected to reach $37.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The humectants market consists of sales of hyaluronic acid, glycerol, and aloe vera.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Humectant refers to organic molecules that are hygroscopic and have alkyd capping units on either of the ends, such as polyethylene or propylene glycol. It is used to attract and bind the water molecule to the added ingredient.



North America was the largest region in the humectants market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in humectants report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main humectants product types are sugar alcohol, alpha hydroxy acid, glycols, and others.Sugar alcohol refers to a type of carbohydrate commonly occurring in some fruits and vegetables but can also be produced commercially through the hydrogenation of sugar.



The various sources are synthetic, and natural applied in food and beverages, oral and personal care, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, paint and coating, pesticides, and others.



The rise in demand in cosmetics is expected to propel the growth of the humectants market, going forward.Cosmetic refers to the products that enhance or alter a person’s appearance.



Humectant acts as a typical moisturizing ingredient employed in lotions, shampoos, and other cosmetics, that attracts moisture from the atmosphere into the skin’s outer layer, so the rise in demand for cosmetics will propel the growth of the humectant market. For instance, in February 2022, according to the data published in the annual report, released by L’Oréal S.A., a France-based, personal care and cosmetic company, the total annual sale of an active cosmetic segment of the company increased by 31.8%, recording €3,924.0 million ($ 4318 million) in 2021, compared with €3,011.1 million ($3313.44 million) in 2020. Therefore, the rise in demand for cosmetics is driving the growth of the humectant market.



An increase in innovations is a key trend gaining popularity in the humectants market.Companies operating in the humectant market are focusing on innovations to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in 2022, Nexus Ingredient a UK-based, company engaged in the development and marketing of products including, humectants, binders, natural preservatives, fibers, and natural emulsifiers/stabilizers, launched MoistPlus® Syrup, an all-natural humectant syrup made from cassava root that is devoid of gluten, dairy, allergens, fructose, and grains. MoistPlus® syrup provides unmatched humectant results, water absorption control, humidity control, appearance performance, a shelf-life extension, product cleanliness and integrity, improved yields, and organic colorant.



In March 2022, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, a US-based specialty chemicals company, acquired JEEN International Corporation and BotanicalsPlus, Inc., for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition combined resources are expected to complement Vantage’s as a solutions-oriented leader in the personal care ingredients space. JEEN International Corporation and BotanicalsPlus, Inc., a US-based manufacturer and supplier of personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical.



The countries covered in the humectants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



