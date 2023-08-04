URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at July 31, 2023

Paris, August 4, 2023

Information on total number of voting rights and shares

in the share capital as at July 31, 2023

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights 31/07/2023 139,040,505 139,040,505

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board

Share capital: €695,202,525

Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris

Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

