Fruit Slicing Machine Global Market Report 2023

The global fruit slicing machine market is expected to grow from $8.67 billion in 2022 to $9.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.26%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The fruit slicing machine market is expected to reach $11.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.93%.



The fruit slicing machine market consists of sales of French fry cutters, mandolines, tomato slicers, onion slicers, and lettuce cutters.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The fruit slicing machine is a strong yet compact food processor that can be used to chop, slice, and grind a variety of fruits and vegetables. It is used in both commercial and home kitchens to save time and effort while preparing fruits for consumption.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fruit slicing machine market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of fruit slicing machines are 2000 kg/h, 4000 kg/h, 5000 kg/h, and others.A flow rate or capacity of 2000 kilograms per hour is represented by the number 2000 kg/h, which is appropriate for restaurant and meal delivery chains, large canteens, and vegetable processing firms to chop vegetables, fruits, mushrooms, cabbages, napa cabbage, and other vegetables.



It runs with automatic and semi-automatic operations for supermarkets, restaurants, dining rooms, and other applications.



The growing number of restaurants is expected to propel the growth of the fruit slicing machine market going forward.A restaurant is a place, where customers can buy and consume food and beverages.



A fruit slicing machine is a kitchen item, which is appropriate for many vegetables and fruits that must be cut into circles, such as potatoes, bitter gourd, bananas, onions, and lotus roots.For instance, in April 2023, according to the National Restaurant Association, a US-based intergovernmental organization, the restaurant industry’s sales are predicted to reach $997 billion in 2023.



Therefore, the growing number of restaurants is driving the growth of the fruit slicing machine market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the fruit slicing machine market.Companies operating in the fruit slicing machine market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, Kronen GmbH, a Germany-based company that manufactures stand-alone and specialty kitchen machines, launched the KUJ HC-220 cube, strip, and slice cutter.The KUJ HC-220 cube, strip, and slice cutting machine, which was recently created, is excellent for industrial fruit, vegetable, and other food processing.



It can cut large volumes with unified, perfect cutting quality and has a capacity of up to 8,000 kg per hour when creating 10 mm cubes of potatoes or up to 4,000 kg per hour when producing 5 mm potato slices. The cutting machine initially demonstrated to the industry during Fruit Logistica, has been modified to process larger commodities with diameters ranging from 90 to 220 mm, such as celeriac, cabbage, bell peppers, or turnips, lowering the amount of pre-cutting necessary for a variety of items.



In April 2022, Turatti Srl, a Europe-based equipment producer for the food processing industry, acquired Tecnoceam S.r.l. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Turatti’s portfolio by adding the company’s technological leadership and ability to provide creative and sustainable solutions to its clients. Tecnoceam S.r.l. is an Italy-based producer of machines and whole lines for fresh fruit and vegetables that operates in the fruit slicing machine market.



The countries covered in the fruit slicing machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The fruit slicing machines market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fruit slicing machines market statistics, including the fruit slicing machines industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fruit slicing machines market share, detailed fruit slicing machines market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fruit slicing machines industry. This fruit slicing machines market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

