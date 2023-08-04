New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Fabrics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479773/?utm_source=GNW

The global construction fabrics market is expected to grow from $4.87 billion in 2022 to $5.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The construction fabrics market is expected to reach $6.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The construction fabrics market consists of sales of geotextiles, geogrids, geomembranes, polythene sheeting.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Construction fabrics are textiles that are specifically designed and manufactured for use in construction projects. These fabrics are used to reinforce concrete, stabilize soil, control erosion, provide temporary shelter, and create barriers.



Europe was the largest region in the construction fabrics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in construction fabrics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of construction fabrics are woven, non-woven, and others.Woven construction fabrics are materials made by interlacing two or more sets of yarn or threads at right angles to create a strong and durable textile.



They are processed from various materials such as polyester, nylon, PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), cotton, silicone glass, ETFE (ethylene tetrafluoroethylene), and others, used for various applications such as acoustic fabric, tensile architecture, awnings and canopies, and others.



The rise in construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the construction fabrics market going forward.Construction activities use advanced techniques, materials, and technologies to construct buildings, infrastructure, and other structures.



Construction textiles are used in construction because they are lighter than traditional building materials, making shipping and installation easier.The construction fabric can assist the construction industry by providing lightweight, durable, and versatile materials for building and construction purposes.



For instance, in February 2023, according to the United States Census Bureau, a US-based primary agency of the Federal Statistics System, construction spending in February 2023 was estimated to be $1,844.1 billion, increasing from $1,753.1 billion in February 2022. Additionally, Construction spending in the first two months of 2023 was $260.8 billion, which increased from $246.1 billion in the same period in 2022. Moreover, in March 2023, according to the United States Census Bureau, a US-based principal agency of the federal statistical system, the number of privately owned housing units approved by building permits in February was 1,524,000 on a seasonally adjusted yearly basis. This is 13.8% more than the January rate, which was corrected to 1,339,000Therefore, the rise in construction activities is driving the growth of the construction fabrics market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the construction fabric market.Companies operating in the construction fabric market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc., a US-based chemical corporation, and Seaman Corporation, a US-based maker of high-performance textiles, introduced a new Shelter-Rite® high light transmission construction fabric made from translucent Tedlar PVF (Polyvinyl fluoride) film. This innovative architectural fabric is perfect for constructions that need natural light, such as sports stadiums, event venues, and greenhouses. Tedlar®, with its high weather-ability and dirt-shedding qualities, extends the life and beauty of architectural fabric structures even in hostile conditions. It protects from ultraviolet (UV) radiation, moisture, rain, and pollution.



In June 2021, Solmax International Inc., a Canada-based geosynthetics manufacturer acquired TenCate Geosynthetics for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of TenCate Geosynthetics allowed Solmax to expand its product offerings, and enhance its capabilities in research and development, manufacturing, and distribution. The acquisition also enabled Solmax to leverage TenCate’s expertise in environmental solutions, geotextiles, and erosion control, to better serve its customers. TenCate Geosynthetics is a US-based geosynthetics and industrial fabrics manufacturing company that manufactures geotextiles, geogrids, geocomposites, and erosion control products.



