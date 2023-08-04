New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Streaming Media Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479769/?utm_source=GNW

The global streaming media devices market is expected to grow from $12.31 billion in 2022 to $14.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The streaming media devices market is expected to reach $26.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.8%.



The streaming media devices market consists of sales of streaming sticks, set-top boxes and remote controls.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Streaming media devices refer to hardware that allows music and video to be streamed to television sets. It comes in small cube boxes that are put in front of TV and other visual derives to connect for streaming services.



North America was the largest region in the streaming media devices market in 2022, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in streaming media devices report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main streaming media device types includes game consoles, media streamers and smart TVs.Game consoles refer to a piece of technology used to play video games on television.



They are used for various applications including e-learning, web-browsing, gaming, real-time entertainment and social networking for end-users such as commercial and residential.



The rise in the popularity of video game streaming is significantly contributing to the growth of the streaming media devices market going forward.Video game streaming refers to a type of real-time video social media that combines traditional broadcasting with internet gaming.



The major characteristics of video game live streaming are real-time, sociability, and suspense.Streaming media devices are used for streaming live video game content on television sets.



For instance, in May 2021, Esports Charts, a US-based analytical organization gathering all esports data, streaming, and presenting factual information, during the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore an eSports event reached 5.41 million peak viewers which is 168 % increase compared to FFWS 2019 Rio which reached 3.9 million peak viewers. Therefore, the rise in popularity of video game streaming will drive the steaming media devices market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the streaming media devices market.Major companies operating in the streaming media devices market are focusing on offering new streaming media devices with lesser prices and more features to effectively compete with the growing competition.



For instance, in March 2023, Allente, a Sweden-based Nordic TV distribution company, partnered with 3 Screen Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, a Germany-based company that specializes in software development, software development & design, and video on demand and SEI Robotics Inc., a China-based smart hardware company to launched Allente’s new 4K dongle for OTT (over-the-top) TV. The new service offers Allente’s customers a superior user experience (UX) made possible by the tried-and-true 3Ready product framework. It has an appealing and simple UI/UX that works well with Allente’s super-aggregated pay-TV services on other devices, such as STBs running Android TV and hybrid DVB-S STBs.



In July 2021, Carlyle Group Inc., a US-based private equity company acquired LiveU, Inc. for $400 million. The acquisition adds live-streaming hardware devices to Carlyle’s portfolio of investments and assets. Further, Carlyle would leverage its vast experience in the media technology industry to help LiveU’s expansion objectives, which are illustrated by existing investments in Disguise and NEP, as well as earlier investments in The Foundry, Vubiquity, BTI Studios, and The Mill. LiveU, Inc. is a US-based producer of live-streaming devices and software.



The countries covered in the streaming media devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



