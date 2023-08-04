Umicore - Transparency notifications

Transparency notifications

1) Transparency notification by Schroders plc

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, Schroders plc has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% for the direct voting rights upwards on July 28th 2023.

The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments stand now at 3.14%.





Summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 28 July 2023 31 July 2023 3.13 % 0.01 % 3.14 %

The notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: July 31 st 2023

2023 Date on which the threshold is crossed: July 28 th 2023

2023 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 3%

Notification by: Schroders plc

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights





2) Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, BlackRock, Inc. has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the legal threshold of 5% for the direct voting rights upwards on July 31st 2023.

The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments stand now at 5.57%.





Summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 31 July 2023 1 August 2023 5.03 % 0.54 % 5.57 %

The notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: August 1 st 2023

2023 Date on which the threshold is crossed: July 31 st 2023

2023 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .





About Umicore

Umicore is the circular materials technology Group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 4.2 billion (turnover of € 25.4 billion) in 2022 and currently employs more than 11,000 people.