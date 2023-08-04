Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund Reports Equity Interest in Kingfisher Metals Corp.

UTRECHT, the Netherlands, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund (“Plethora”) announces that on August, 3, 2023, Plethora acquired 4,966,887 units (the “Units”) of Kingfisher Metals Corp. (the “Company”), pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the “Transaction”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.15 expiring on August 3, 2025.



Prior to the Transaction, Plethora owned or controlled 7,549,000 Common Shares and 750,000 warrants to acquire Common Shares, representing 7.08% and 7.73% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively. Following the completion of the Transaction, Plethora now owns or controls an aggregate 12,515,887 Common Shares and 3,233,444 warrants to acquire Common Shares, representing 9.60% and 11.78% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively.

Plethora holds its investment in the Company for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Plethora may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

As a result of the Transaction, the number of Common Shares of the Company Plethora beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over is greater than 10%. In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an Early Warning Report respecting the acquisition of common shares by Plethora will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR Profile at www.sedar.com.

Plethora is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and its head office is located at Eurocenter I, 7th floor, Barbara Strozzilaan 310 1083HN, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The principal business of Plethora is a Management Fund.

For information, please contact:

Douwe van Hees - Fund Manager

Eurocenter I, 7th floor, Barbara Strozzilaan 310

1083HN, Amsterdam

Netherlands

Phone: +3 16 14 51 46 92

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.