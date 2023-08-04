New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Night Vision Device Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479763/?utm_source=GNW

, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Meopta USA Inc., Newcon Optik, Rockwell Collins Inc., Necon Optik, Collins Aerospace, Bushnell Corporation, Luna optics Inc., ABB Ltd., and Kuka AG.



The global military night vision device market is expected to grow from $3.94 billion in 2022 to $4.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The military night vision device market is expected to reach $6.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The military night vision device market consists of the sales of illuminators, image intensifier tubes, mounting systems, and telescopic lenses.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Military night vision devices are a range of devices designed to be used by military personnel to navigate, surveil, and engage targets in low-light or complete darkness. They are used by soldiers to improve visibility in low-light settings, give a tactical edge in the dark, and detect potential dangers before launching an assault.



Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in the military night vision devices market in 2022. The regions covered in military night vision device report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of military night vision devices are cameras, goggles, monoculars and binoculars, rifle scopes, and others.Camera refers to an essential component in a military night vision system that captures and processes light in low-light conditions.



They operate in various technologies such as thermal imaging, image intensifiers, infrared illumination, and others, and are used in various applications such as surveillance, targeting, navigation, and others. These are employed in both military and civil segments.



The rising terrorist attacks are expected to propel the growth of the military night vision devices market going forward.Terrorist activities refer to a rise in the number and severity of violent acts committed by individuals or groups to cause harm, fear, or disruption to society.



Military night vision systems aid in the prevention of terrorist attacks by enabling military personnel to see in low-light circumstances and detect possible threats before they can carry out an assault. For instance, in March 2023, according to the global terrorism index 2023, in 2022, the deaths per terrorist attack rise by 0.4 on an average in 2022. Terrorist attacks have become more lethal by killing an average of 1.7 people per attack as compared to 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021. Further, in 2022, a total of 6,701 deaths were reported due to terrorist activities. Therefore, the rising terror attacks will drive the military night vision devices market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the military night vision devices market.Companies operating in the military night vision devices market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, L3Harris Technologies Inc., a US-based defense contractor, and information technology services provider, launched (ENVG-B) system and was awarded by the US Army $100 million for delivering enhanced night vision goggle technology. This technology enables the enhancement of soldiers’ ability of surveillance, mobility, awareness, target engagement, lethality, and survivability. The ENVG-B, STORM II laser rangefinder, and tactical radios like the AN/PRC-163 and AN/PRC-171 are the most recent examples of how the firm is helping the Army’s objective to improve troop situational awareness, mobility, and lethality.



In February 2020, Thales Group, a France-based electric equipment and system manufacturer for defense and aerospace collaborated with MKU Limited for the co-development of the ELFIE Night Vision Device (NVD) a night vision device for the Indian army.This co-development agreement will help to develop military night vision devices for night combat capability and unprecedented mobility.



This collaboration will combine Thales’ experience with MKU’s production capabilities, boosting local defense manufacturing. MKU Limited is an-India based homeland and defense security company manufacturing optronics devices such as night vision binoculars and monoculars, as well as personal and other defensive equipment.



The countries covered in the military night vision device market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The military night vision device market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides military night vision device market statistics, including military night vision device industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a military night vision device market share, detailed military night vision device market segments, market trends and opportunities.

