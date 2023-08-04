New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Manufactured Soil Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479759/?utm_source=GNW

The global manufactured soil market is expected to grow from $7.61 billion in 2022 to $8.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The manufactured soil market is expected to reach $10.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.



The manufactured soil market consists of sales of compost, sand, subsoil, and organic materials.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Manufactured soil refers to engineered soil that is produced to function alike soil or evolve into topsoil.It is a growing medium composed of various organic and inorganic materials designed to mimic natural soil.



They are used extensively for landscaping and the regeneration of mined areas, brownfield sites, and wasteland.



North America was the largest region in the manufactured soil market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in manufactured soil report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of manufactured soil are garden soil, soil mix, manure and compost, turf sand, and organic soil improver.Garden soil refers to the soil used for growing plants in a garden or outdoor space, and is used in vegetable plots, raised beds, outdoor containers, and flower gardens.



It is available in super soil, peaceful valley, farm supply, ferry mores, and jiffy mix brands for cultivation, lawns, commercial developments, sports fields, and green spaces applications.



The increasing demand for organic products is expected to propel the growth of the manufactured soil market going forward.Organic products refer to agricultural or food products that are grown, processed, and handled without the use of synthetic chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers.



Manufactured soils are mixtures of organic waste that are used for container-grown organic plants and vegetables. For instance, in December 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a US-based national agricultural statistics service organization, the total sales of organic products in the USA accounted for $11.2 billion in 2021 where, around $310 million in organic products were sold directly from on-farm stores, farmers’ markets, and others to consumers. Therefore, the increasing demand for organic products is driving the growth of the manufactured soil market.



Technology advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the manufactured soil market.Major companies operating in the manufactured soil market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Terramera, a Canada-based agriculture technology company launched the ‘enrichSoil’ platform that provides real-time soil analysis data. This technology enables to provide of 99% accurate results, helps in fertilizer optimization, and improves soil health in building or manufacturing soils.



In March 2021, Biototal Group AB, a Sweden-based organic and inorganic products recycling company acquired Mewab AB for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition aims for both companies to strengthen their geographical presence within Sweden and globally.



With this acquisition Biototal Group AB looks forward to being a leading supplier of recycled agriculture products. Mewab AB is a Sweden-based provider of lime mud and producer of topsoil, landfills, and raw compost.



The countries covered in the manufactured soil market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



