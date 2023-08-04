New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Malted Barley Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479758/?utm_source=GNW

, Heineken N.V., Imperial Malt Ltd., Malt Products Corporation, Barmalt Malting Private Limited, COFCO International Ltd., Boortmalt Group, and Viking Malt.



The global malted barley market is expected to grow from $3.56 billion in 2022 to $3.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The malted barley market is expected to reach $4.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%.



The malted barley market consists of sales of winter barley, spring barley, malt flour, and malt extracts.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Malted barley is the brewer’s preferred grain that has been germinated (sprouted) and dried in malting. It is for brewing, distilling, or foods.



Europe was the largest region in the malted barley market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in malted barley report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of malted barley are basic malt and special malt.Basic malt refers to grain, or specifically barley, that has been allowed to germinate and then dried to be used in the production of beer, distilled alcohol for whiskey, and other beverages.



They are produced in different forms, including flakes, pellets, granular, powder, and liquid, and are applied in the brewing industry, food industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others.



The growing demand for beer is expected to propel the growth of the malted barley market going forward.Beer is an alcoholic beverage that is produced through the fermentation of grains, typically malted barley, water, yeast, and hops.



Malted barley is a key ingredient in beer production as it supplies the necessary enzymes for the breakdown of the complex carbohydrates in the grain and their conversion to simple sugars, which can then be further fermented by the yeast. For instance, in July 2022, according to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, a US-based department of the Treasury that regulates and collects taxes on alcohol, around 4.19 million barrels of beer were shipped around the globe in 2021, an increase of 8% compared to 3.88 million barrels in 2020. In addition, the United States produced 81% of the total beer consumed domestically, while 19% was imported from over 100 countries across the globe in 2021. Therefore, the growing demand for beer is driving the growth of the malted barley market going forward.



Technology adoption for production efficiency is a key trend gaining popularity in the malted barley market.Major companies operating in the malted barley market are introducing new technology systems to increase their market share and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Malteria Oriental SA, a Uruguay-based company that specializes in the production of high-quality malt for beer adopted ABB Ability System 800xA version 6.1 to enhance its production capabilities. The solution provides fully automated operations and high technological standards, enabling the company to extend its capacity. The system records and analyses production data and provides centralized control for multiple production units, reducing the need for human intervention on the plant floor. The improved network switches also offer better network management capabilities, providing enhanced cyber security.



In September 2021, InVivo Group, a France-based agricultural and food transition company, acquired Soufflet Group for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, InVivo Group aims to accelerate its economic growth and strengthen its position in the food and agriculture transition business sector globally.



This acquisition helps both companies accelerate their growth by offering innovative digital solutions and influencing the growth of the French agri-food and agriculture sectors worldwide. The Soufflet Group is a French-based manufacturer of malted barley.



The countries covered in the malted barley market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The malted barley market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides malted barley market statistics, including malted barley industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a malted barley market share, detailed malted barley market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the malted barley industry. This malted barley market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

