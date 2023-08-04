New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foldable Houses Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479755/?utm_source=GNW

, Henan K-Home Steel Structure Co., Ltd., DongGuan Vanhe Modular House Limited, Foshan Isun Decoration Material Co. Ltd., Easi-Set Worldwide, CID Associates Inc., Modular Engineering, and Vanguard Commercial Prefab Modular Building Company.



The global foldable houses market is expected to grow from $7.06 billion in 2022 to $7.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The foldable houses market is expected to reach $11.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The foldable houses market consists of sales of folding container houses, collapsible container house and container movable houses.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A foldable house refers a mix of modular and penalized construction in a shipping container with dimensions of 52 feet in length, 52 feet in width, and 40 feet in height. Foldable house are high-quality, affordable, energy-efficient, sound-resistant, and resistant to damage.



North America was the largest region in the foldable house market in 2022. The regions covered in foldable houses report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of construction in foldable houses include single-section and multi-section.Single-section foldable house refers to a floor plan with a single long section rather than many sections attached.



The different types of architecture include slope rood and flat roofs for use in end-users such as single-family and multi-family.



The rising cost of traditional housing is expected to boost the growth of the foldable house market going forward.Traditional homes refer to homes that exhibit the societal norms and cultural values of a particular area or society.



Foldable homes are a good substitute for traditional homes since they are inexpensive, high quality, energy-efficient, sound-proof, and damage-resistant.Hence, the rising cost of traditional housing will creates the demand of foldable houses for those we cannot afford traditional housing.



For instance, according to a report published by Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, a US-based center that improves knowledge of housing issues and informs policy, in 2021, the price of homes increased by a significant 10.2 % in the 12 months leading up to October 2020 where in only one month, October, the price jumped by 1.5 % further, for an annual rate of an even greater 18 %. Therefore, the rising cost of traditional housing is driving the growth of the foldable houses market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the foldable houses market.Major companies operating in the foldable house market are focusing on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Boxabl Inc., a US-based modular house building system launched Boxabl Casita, a $50K foldable house. This foldable house’s unique feature is that it combines panelized and modular construction within a shipping container footprint. The 375-square-foot house can be transported anywhere on a lowboy trailer by folding up to fit within a 20-foot shipping container. The portion of it that contains the bathroom and kitchen ships in 3D form, and the wall and floor panels fold out to completely enclose the open area.



The increasing number of homeless people is expected to propel the growth of the foldable house market going forward.Homeless peoples are those who do not have a stable, regular, and suitable place to sleep at night.



Due to the rise in the number of homeless individuals, as there is a demand for scalable and affordable housing options to alleviate homelessness.Because they can be quickly put together, taken apart, and moved from one location to another, foldable homes can be a practical emergency shelter solution.



For instance, in January 2023, according to an article published by Security.org, a US-based provider of home security products, In America, there are 582,462 homeless people, an increase of around 2,000 since the most recent full census, which was taken in 2020. Further, it remained constant at 18 % of the country’s population. Therefore, the increase in the number of homeless people is driving the growth of the foldable houses market.



The countries covered in the foldable houses market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The foldable houses market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides foldable houses optical components market statistics, including foldable houses optical components industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a foldable houses optical components market share, detailed foldable houses optical components market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the foldable houses optical components industry. This foldable houses optical components market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479755/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________