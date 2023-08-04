New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Incontinence Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479753/?utm_source=GNW

Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries Inc., Fujian Yifa Healthcare Products Co Ltd., Berry Global Inc., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Coloplast Ltd., Essity AB, Svenska Cellulosa AB, ConvaTec Inc., Theos Medical System Inc., and Abena Group.



The global disposable incontinence products market is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2022 to $10.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The disposable incontinence products market is expected to reach $13.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The disposable incontinence products markets consists of sales of booster pads, adult briefs, male guards, bladder control pads, and underpads external or condom catheter.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Disposable incontinence products are referred to as adult diapers or absorbent pads that are worn by those who have urine incontinence inside underwear to soak up urine. They are used for the management of light to moderate and heavy urinary incontinence and/or fecal incontinence.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the disposable incontinence products market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in disposable incontinence products report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of disposable incontinence are protective incontinence garments, urine bags, and urinary catheter.Protective incontinence garments are absorbent pads used to soak up pee that is worn inside knickers.



It offers a substitute for conventional disposable incontinence products, which are frequently clumsy and made of plastic.The disposable incontinence products are available in plastic, cotton fabric, super absorbents, latex, and other materials with stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, overflow incontinence, and functional urinary incontinence types.



The disposable incontinence products find its application in urine incontinence, fecal incontinence, and dual incontinence that are used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing facilities, long-term care centers, and other end users.



The growing number of urological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the disposable incontinence products market going forward.A urologic disorder is a sickness or illness that involves, urinary tract infections, kidney stones, issues with bladder control, and prostate issues.



Adult incontinence products ensure that a person is dry and comfortable so that nothing prevents them from taking pleasure in life’s minor pleasures.Increasing incidents of urological disorders is likely to place a greater burden on healthcare systems and highlight the need for effective prevention and treatment strategies.



For instance, in November 2022, according to Urology Care Foundation, Inc., a US-based personal care company reports, every year, more than 8.1 million patients seek medical attention for urinary tract infections. In their lives, over 60% of women and 12% of men will experience at least one UTI. Therefore, the growing number of urological disorders is driving the growth of the disposable incontinence products market going forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the disposable incontinence products market.Companies operating in the disposable incontinence products market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2021, Essity AB, a Sweden-based hygiene and health company launched washable absorbent underwear for menstruation and incontinence.The underwear offers customers a more environmentally friendly alternative to disposable protection by providing invisible protection for up to eight hours.



These washable absorbent knickers may catch bladder leakage and can be worn again after a wash, much like regular knickers.



In October 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, a US-based personal care corporation acquired Softex Indonesia for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation will expand its significant market share in important personal care categories in the biggest economy in Southeast Asia.



Softex Indonesia is an Indonesia-based consumer goods manufacturing company, that offers adult diapers for medium incontinence.



The countries covered in the disposable incontinence products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The disposable incontinence products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides disposable incontinence products market statistics, including disposable incontinence products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an disposable incontinence products market share, detailed disposable incontinence products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the disposable incontinence products industry. This disposable incontinence products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

