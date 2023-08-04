New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Application Delivery Network Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479750/?utm_source=GNW

The global application delivery network market is expected to grow from $6.72 billion in 2022 to $7.55 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The application delivery network market is expected to reach $11.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12%.



The application delivery network market includes revenues earned by entities by providing application delivery controllers, content delivery network services and secure web gateway services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The application delivery network is a group of services managed over the network providing application availability, security, visibility, and acceleration from an application server to end users who are accessing applications as part of their normal business. It is used to help data centers to speed up load times and the application distribution process by assist IT teams in delivering a better user experience and speeding up problem-solving.



North America was the largest region in the application delivery network market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in application delivery network report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products in the application delivery network include application delivery controllers, WAN optimization controllers, application security equipment and application gateways.WAN Optimization Controllers are equipment used to optimize a wide-area network’s bandwidth for a better end-user experience.



They are deployed in cloud and on-premise settings and are used in end-user industries such as banking, financial and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, education, retail, government, media and entertainment and others.



Growth in the number of applications hosted in the cloud is expected to drive the growth of the application delivery network market.A cloud application basically combines local and cloud-based components.



A cloud application delivery network is a solution for delivering cutting-edge programs with unmatched performance and worldwide reach via the cloud. For instance, in December 2021, according to The Cloud in 2021, a survey report conducted among 2,834 respondents from globe conducted by O’Reilly Media Inc., a US-based learning company, 90% of the respondents in the survey report indicated that their organizations are using cloud-based applications. Additionally, nearly half (48%) of survey participants reported they anticipate moving 50% or more of their apps to the cloud in the upcoming year, while 20% of companies were expected to move to the cloud entirely. Therefore, growth in the number of applications hosted in the cloud is driving the growth of the application delivery network market.



Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the application delivery network market.Major companies operating in the market are focused on development technologically advanced product to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based multinational technology company that develops and supports software, services, and devices, introduced a revamped Azure Front Door to transition enterprise applications to become more reliable, tailored modern applications.It offers a safe and dependable way to send content globally.



It speeds up online applications and makes it possible for them to grow to accommodate user demand. Additionally, Front Door offers security measures including TLS/SSL encryption and DDoS defense.



In September 2022, TIBCO Software, a US-based business intelligence software company, merged with Citrix Systems, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this merger, TIBCO aims to expedite the company’s digital revolutions and give its consumers the tools needed to offer the future of hybrid work at a wider scale and with a larger client base. Citrix Systems, Inc. is a US-based cloud computing and virtualization technology company offering Citrix application delivery and security solutions.



The countries covered in the application delivery network market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



