Fly Ash Global Market Report 2023

The global fly ash market is expected to grow from $6.01 billion in 2022 to $6.55 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The fly ash market is expected to reach $8.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.



The fly ash market consists of sales of oxides of silicon, aluminum iron and calcium.Magnesium, potassium, sodium, titanium, and sulfur.



Fly ash refers to the small, solid ash, dust, and soot particles that are carried by the draft from burning fuel (like coal or oil). Fly ash is used to increase concrete durability and workability while reducing permeability.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fly ash market in 2022,and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in fly ash report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of fly ash are class F and class C.Class F fly ash refers to a pozzolanic variety of fly ash that has little to no cementing value on its own, and is used as a substitute for Portland cement.



It is used in the petroleum industry, ceramic industry, construction industry, and others, and are used in Portland cement, concrete, bricks, blocks, and road construction.



The rapid growth in the construction industry is expected to boost the growth of the fly ash market going forward.The construction industry refers to the commercial manufacturing and trade sector that deals with developing, preserving, and repairing infrastructures.



Fly ash is a cost-effective material that is used in construction to increase the strength and durability of hardened concrete as well as the workability of plastic concrete; hence, the rapid growth in the construction industry is expected to boost the fly ash market. For instance, in February 2022, according to the report published by the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based administrative office of the United Kingdom statistics authority, in 2021, the annual construction sector rose by a record 12.7% compared to the previous year. Further, in March 2023, according to the United Stated Census Bureau, a US-based principal agency of the federal statistical system, the number of privately owned housing units approved by building permits in February was 1,524,000 on a seasonally adjusted yearly basis. This is 13.8% more than the January rate, which was corrected to 1,339,000. Therefore, the rapid growth in the construction industry is driving the growth of the fly ash market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the fly ash market.Major companies operating in the fly ash market are focusing on developing new technologies.



For instance, in May 2022, Separation Technologies LLC, a US-based provider of environmentally sustainable solutions for fly ash, launched ProAsh and EcoTherm based on a new industrial technology that recycles fly ash from landfills.This technology has the unique capacity to help with landfill cleanup and rehabilitation, resulting in greener, more environmentally friendly settings for surrounding populations.



ST has built the first industrial-scale fly ash drying and electrostatic separation plant in the world for this novel procedure. This result represents CO2 reduction through innovation as they adopt this technology across the power generation and construction material sectors.



In February 2022, Eco Material Technologies, a US-based marketer of fly ash and coal combustion products, acquired Boral Limited’s North American fly ash business for $755 million.Through the acquisition, Boral generates right away synergies, placing Eco Material Technologies in a position to take advantage of new growth prospects.



Boral is an Australia-based construction materials company that operates in the fly ash market.



The countries covered in the fly ash market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



