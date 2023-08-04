New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rimless Toilets Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479746/?utm_source=GNW





The global rimless toilets market is expected to grow from $16.65 billion in 2022 to $16.94 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.73%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The rimless toilets market is expected to reach $18.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.05%.



The rimless toilet market consists of sales of products like wall-mounted toilets, smart toilets, and dual-flush toilets.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Rimless toilets refer to modern bathrooms due to their sleek design, easy-to-clean surfaces, and hygienic features. They are designed without a rim around the inner bowl, which makes them easier to clean and reduces the buildup of bacteria and germs.



North America was the largest region in the rimless toilets market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of rimless toilets are flush toilets, siphon toilets, and other products.A flush toilet refers to a type of toilet that consists of a bowl that is connected to a waste pipe and a water tank or cistern that is mounted above the bowl.



They are distributed through various sales channels, including offline and online, for applications in the commercial and residential sectors.



The expansion of the hospitality industry is expected to propel the growth of the rimless toilet market going forward.The hospitality industry refers to the sector of the economy that is focused on providing services to people like food, lodging, and other types of assistance.



This industry includes businesses such as hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, theme parks, casinos, and other forms of entertainment venues.The hospitality industry uses rimless toilets in its facilities due to their hygienic benefits and ease of maintenance.



Rimless toilets add a touch of elegance to the overall aesthetic of a hotel or restaurant.For instance, in September 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association 2020 highlights, a US-based restaurant industry business association, there were $899 billion in industry sales in the world.



Also, globally, it is anticipated that these sales will rise to $997 billion in 2023. Further, according to Oxford Economics, a UK-based provider of economic forecasting and econometric analysis, nearly 4.9 million jobs had been created between April and November 2020 in the US. Therefore, the expansion of the hospitality industry is driving the growth of the rimless toilet market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the rimless toilet market.Companies operating in the rimless toilet market are adopting new innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, Kohler, a US-based plumbing products manufacturing company, launched Kohler’s Numi 2.0 smart rimless toilet. This smart toilet has advanced features like voice control with an Alexa speaker, personalized settings with preferred water temperature, a heated seat, a foot warmer that provide a comfortable experience, an adjustable bidet wand that can be adjusted based on preference, an air dryer that provides more hygiene, Bluetooth speakers to play music or take phone calls, and nightlight facilities. This feature can be controlled with a remote.



In January 2021, Bemis, a Wisconsin-based toilet seat manufacturing company, acquired Bio Bidet for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Bemis aims to strengthen its wholesale partners and consumer chain by providing a product that fulfills the needs of the quickly growing toilet market.



Bio Bidet is a US-based bathroom technology company that offers rimless toilets, bidet toilet seats, bidet attachments, and smart attachments.



The countries covered in the rimless toilets market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



