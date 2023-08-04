New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ketogenic Diet Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479745/?utm_source=GNW

The global ketogenic diet market is expected to grow from $10.56 billion in 2022 to $11.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.23%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ketogenic diet market is expected to reach $14.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.99%.



The ketogenic diet market consists of sales of standard ketogenic diet (SKD) foods, very low-carb ketogenic diet (VLCKD) foods, and well-formulated ketogenic diet (WFKD) foods.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The ketogenic diet refers to a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that has been used to promote weight loss, improve blood sugar control, and even treat certain medical conditions.



North America was the largest region in the ketogenic diet market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of ketogenic diet products include supplements, snacks, beverages, dairy and other products.Ketogenic supplements refer to dietary supplements that are designed to support the body’s transition into ketosis, the metabolic state in which the body burns stored fat for energy instead of carbohydrates.



These are used to supplement the diet of the user with the necessary nutrients. The ketogenic diets could be organic or non-organic based on their nature and are distributed through various channels such as supermarket/hypermarket, specialist retailers, online and other distribution channels.



The rising number of health-conscious people globally is driving the ketogenic diet market going forward.The ketogenic diet has various health benefits such as it improves cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar, but they also reduce appetite, boosts weight loss, and lower triglycerides, and therefore is preferred by health-conscious people who are trying to lose weight or just to maintain health.



For instance, in May 2022, a survey of 1,005 Americans between the ages of 18 to 80 was conducted by International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based international non-profit organization working to provide scientific information about nutrition, food safety, and agriculture, 54% of the respondent were eating a lot healthier foods to reduce or manage stress, 52% of the respondents were following a specific healthy eating plan or pattern which has increased from 39% in 2021.Additionally, in December 2021, a survey of 1,046 US-based consumers was conducted by Nextbite Brands LLC, a US-based ordering management system company,46% of the respondents had to eat healthier as their planned lifestyle change for the year 2022 while 49% were planning to order healthier foods online in 2022.



As a result, the rising number of health-conscious people globally is driving the ketogenic diet.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the ketogenic diet market.Major companies in the market are introducing innovative products such as ‘That’s it Keto Kick coffee energy bar’ to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2021, That’s It, a US-based manufacturer of healthy snacks launched a new Keto Kick coffee energy bar.The uniqueness of the product is that it’s suitable for the keto diet and has only six plant-based whole ingredients.



It contains 95 mg of caffeine that helps to kill the cravings for coffee while providing energy to the body.



In February 2021, Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc., a US-based manufacturer of nutritional sports supplements, acquired American Metabolix for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition has brought keto meal capabilities into Torque’s portfolio and helps it serve the needs of a wider customer base. American Metabolix is a US-based manufacturer of sports nutrition and keto products.



The countries covered in the ketogenic diet market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



