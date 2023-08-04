New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet Of Nano Things Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479744/?utm_source=GNW

, Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG and Dell Technologies Inc.



The global internet of nano things market is expected to grow from $16.03 billion in 2022 to $19.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.45%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The internet of nano things market is expected to reach $42.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.85%.



The internet of nano things market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as caching, data delivery, and energy consumption.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The Internet of Nano Things market also includes sales of nano robots, nanopore sequencing systems, and nanostructured materials which are used in providing Internet of Nano Things services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) refers to a network of interconnected nanoscale devices, sensors, and machines that are connected to the Internet and communicate with each other to perform various tasks. The devices and sensors in IoNT are typically very small, often with dimensions of less than 100 nanometers, and can be embedded into everyday objects and materials.



North America was the largest region in the internet of nano things market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of internet of nano things are nano phones, nano cameras, nano processors, nano sensors, nano power systems, nano memory cards, nanoantennas and receivers, and other products.A nano phone is a mobile phone that uses a nano SIM that is smaller in size than a conventional (2FF) cell phone SIM card or micro-SIM (3FF) card.



They are developed using network architectures such as nano-nodes, nano-routers, nano-micro-interface devices, and gateways with communication technologies including short- and long-distance. They are used by healthcare, logistics, defense and aerospace, manufacturing, energy and power, retail, and other end users.



The surge in the number of linked devices and computers is expected to propel the growth of the Internet of Things market in the coming future.Linked devices and computers refer to devices and computers that are connected to the Internet through various communication technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and wired networks.



An increase in the number of computers and linked devices expand the Internet of Things, as it is used to wirelessly transport data from a PC or cellular network to the cloud.For instance, in June 2021, UK government statistic, the percentage of households with internet-connected smart televisions was 51%.



Similarly, 92% of adults in Britain were new internet users in 2020, an increase of 91% compared to 2019. Further, in February 2020, according to Cisco Systems Inc., a US-based digital communications technology conglomerate company, nearly 30 billion devices/connections by 2023, and average broadband speeds will rise from 46 Mbps to 110 Mbps. Therefore, the surge in the number of linked devices and computers is driving the Internet of Things market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the Internet of Things market.Major companies operating in the Internet of Things market are focused on developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), a US-based company that manufactures computer software, hardware, and nanotech devices, launched the first-ever innovative semiconductor with two nanometers (nm) nanosheet technology.IBM’s innovative 2 nm chip technology advances the latest innovations in the semiconductor industry, answering the rising need for better chip capability and energy efficiency.



It is predicted to perform 45 percent better or use 75 percent less energy than the most advanced 7 nm node chips available today. Its significant benefits include doubling the life of a mobile phone’s battery, reducing data centers’ carbon impact, drastically accelerating a laptop’s performance, and facilitating quicker object identification.



In January 2023, Semtech Corporation, a US-based semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, including components for the Internet of Things (IoT), acquired Sierra Wireless Inc. for $1.2 billion. Through this acquisition, Semtech aims to combine the low-power benefits of LoRa with the high-bandwidth capabilities of cellular technology to create a new leader in cloud-to-chip systems for the Internet of Things (IoT). The goal is to establish a stronger presence in the IoT market. Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a Canada-based provider of Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) solutions, including cellular modules, gateways, routers, and cloud services.



The countries covered in the internet of nano things market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The internet of nano things market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides internet of nano things market statistics, including internet of nano things industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an internet of nano things market share, detailed internet of nano things market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the internet of nano things industry. This internet of nano things market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479744/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________