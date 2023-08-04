New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrophobic Coatings Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479743/?utm_source=GNW

The global hydrophobic coating market is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2022 to $1.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.73%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hydrophobic coating market is expected to reach $2.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.62%.



The hydrophobic coatings market consists of sales of teflon hydrophobic coating, ceramic coating, lotus leaves, and fluorocarbon materials.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hydrophobic coatings refer to a tendency to reject water or not mix with it.Coatings with a hydrophobic (EU) or superhydrophobic surface can provide a variety of benefits to the substrate and coating surface to which they are applied.



Many consumer products use hydrophobic coatings to increase water repellant, water filtering, moisture detection, and corrosion protection.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hydrophobic coating market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products for hydrophobic coatings are polysiloxanes, fluoro-alkylsilanes, fluoropolymers, titanium dioxide, and others.Polysiloxanes refer to a wide spectrum of fluids, resins, or elastomers formed from siloxane polymerization.



They are administered for various functions such as anti-microbial, anti-icing, anti-fouling, anti-corrosion, and self-cleaning and are fabricated through various methods such as chemical vapor deposition, phase separation, sol-gel process, electro-spinning, and etching.They are used in various applications such as dip-coating, brushing, roll coating, spraying, and others.



They are used in various industries such as automotive, electronics, building and construction, marine, textiles, healthcare, aerospace, oil and gas, food and beverages, and other industries.



An increase in vehicle production is expected to propel the growth of the hydrophobic coating market going forward.A vehicle refers to an automobile with wheels and an engine that is used to transport people or products, typically on land.



Hydrophobic coatings are applied to the glass, paint, and other exterior components of a vehicle to make them more resistant to water, it forms a hydrophobic shield, causing water droplets to bead up and roll off the surface of the automobile.Additionally, the rise in disposable income in developing countries has favored the demand for vehicles.



For instance, in April 2022, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, a Belgium-based main lobbying and standards group of the automobile industry, in 2021, 79.1 million motor vehicles were produced worldwide, a 1.3% increase over 2020. In 2021, the United States produced 9.2 million automobiles, a 4.5% increase over 2020. Therefore, an increase in vehicle production is driving the growth of the hydrophobic coatings market going forward.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the hydrophobic coatings market.Major players in the hydrophobic coatings market are focusing on producing innovative products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in July 2020, PPG Industries, Inc., a US-based global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, launched PG Surface Seal Hydrophobic Coating. PPG Surface Seal Hydrophobic Coating is a rain- and water-shedding coating method for glass and anti-static-coated glass windscreens. The recently created solution is EPA and REACH certified, resistant to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and compatible with the majority of cleaning and maintenance fluids used in aerospace. This device improves pilot sight in wet weather, and if used as a replacement for a windscreen-wiping system, Surface Seal can increase an aircraft’s fuel efficiency through weight reduction and aerodynamic enhancement.



In October 2020, SDC Technologies Inc., a US-based chemicals company that manufactures abrasion resistant coatings, acquired Cotec GmbH for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, SDC Technologies, Inc. aims to accelerate the expansion of the coating solutions provider and capitalize on its track record of delivering superior products, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction. The focus is on producing top-notch goods and accelerating business growth. The expertise of both firms in polymer chemistry and thin film coating technology is being integrated through the relationship with SDC. Cotec GmbH is a German-based manufacturer of hydrophobic and anti-reflective coatings.



The countries covered in the hydrophobic coating market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hydrophobic coatings market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hydrophobic coatings market statistics, including hydrophobic coatings industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hydrophobic coatings market share, detailed hydrophobic coatings market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hydrophobic coatings industry. This hydrophobic coatings market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

