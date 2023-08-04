New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Evaporated Goat Milk Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479740/?utm_source=GNW

, Alaska Milk Corporation, Holland Dairy Foods, O-AT-KA Milk Products, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Delta Food Industries FZC, Yotsuba Milk Products Co Ltd., Nutricima Limited, Zhejiang Panda Dairy Products Co Ltd., Granarolo S.p.A, St Helen’s Farm and Stickney Hill Dairy.



The global evaporated goat milk market is expected to grow from $5.62 billion in 2022 to $5.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The evaporated goat milk market is expected to reach $6.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.63%.



The evaporated goat milk market consists of sales of low-fat, skimmed, and semi-skimmed milk.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Evaporated goat milk is a type of milk that has been heated to remove most of its water content, leaving a concentrated, creamy milk product.This process involves heating fresh goat milk until about 60% of the water content has been evaporated, which results in a thicker, creamier texture and a richer flavor compared to regular goat milk.



It is used for baking confections, over cereals, for drinking, and for any other recipes calling for milk.



Europe was the dominate region in the evaporated goat milk market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of evaporated goat milk are skimmed evaporated milk and whole evaporated milk.Skimmed evaporated milk is a product made from milk by partially removing the water content and it is commonly used in various food preparations such as dairy drinks, desserts, ice cream, cheese, baby foods, dietary supplements, and others.



The major application includes infant food, dairy products, bakeries, confectionery, and others, and are sold via different distribution channels such as online and offline.



The growing lactose-intolerant population is expected to propel the growth of the evaporated goat milk market going forward.Lactose intolerance is a condition in which a person’s body is unable to fully digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products, which is caused by a deficiency of lactase, the enzyme responsible for breaking down lactose in the small intestine.



The lipid molecules in goat’s milk are smaller than those in cow’s milk, making goat’s milk easier to digest for persons with weak digestive systems such as lactose-intolerant.For instance, in 2023, according to the report published by World Population Review, a US-based Census Bureau’s world population, approximately 65% of the world’s population has lactose intolerant, where 70–100% of East Asians, 100% of Ghanaians, 100% of South Koreans, and 98% of Vietnamese shows the maximum lactose intolerant.



Therefore, the growing lactose-intolerant population is driving the growth of the evaporated goat milk market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the evaporated goat milk market.Major companies operating in evaporated goat milk are introducing unique products using evaporated goat milk.



For instance, in February 2021, Meyenberg, a US-based producer of evaporated goat milk introduced goat milk products, a line of milk alternative products for puppies and kittens.The products are formulated to closely resemble the mother’s milk and are intended for nursing puppies and kittens who have been separated from their mother with goat milk as an alternative.



Goat milk acts as a universal mother milk and is a suitable milk replacement for babies, adults with lactose digestion issues, and most domesticated animals. These goat milk products are fortified with necessary amino acids, lipids, carbs, and vitamins to encourage healthy development and overall health, which are available in liquid and powder forms.



In December 2022, Jackson-Mitchell, a US-based dairy goat company that produces evaporated goat milk merged with Redwood Hill farm for an undisclosed amount.Through this merger, both companies aim to form a new entity known as Darey Brands to strengthen milk supply and boost efficiencies.



Redwood Hill Farm is a US-based company operating in goat dairy products.



The countries covered in the evaporated goat milk market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



