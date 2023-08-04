New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cane Sugar Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479739/?utm_source=GNW

The global cane sugar market is expected to grow from $173.90 billion in 2022 to $178.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cane sugar market is expected to reach $198.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%.



The cane sugar market consists of the sale of unrefined, refined, and raw cane sugar.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cane sugar is a category of sugar derived exclusively from sugarcane. It is primarily used as a sweetener, preservative, texture modifier, fermentation substrate, flavoring and coloring agent, and bulking agent.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cane sugar market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main forms of cane sugar include crystallized sugar and liquid syrup.Liquid syrup refers to saturated aqueous solutions of sugar (sucrose), invent sugar, glucose, fructose, and other sugars in varying amounts or blends.



They are available as organic and conventional categories that are distributed through offline and online channels for applications in bakery and confectionery, dairy, food and beverages, and other applications.



The rising demand for sugar-rich confectionery products and soft drinks is expected to propel the growth of the cane sugar industry going forward.Sweets, candied nuts, chocolates, chewing gum, sweetmeats, pastillage, and other confections that contain sugar are referred to as confectionery products.



Confectionery products use cane sugar as a common sweetener mostly in foods, drinks, and bakery goods, as a result, the rising demand for sugar-rich confectionery products and soft drinks increases the demand for the cane sugar market. For instance, in March 2023, according to the report published by Farm Credit Canada, a Canada-based agricultural term lender, sales in the Canadian sugar and confectionery sector reached 15.0% in 2021 to $4.5 billion. The majority of the sales increase came from volume growth, which saw manufacturing selling prices rise by over 4.9%. Therefore, the rising demand for sugar-rich confectionery products and soft drinks is driving the growth of the cane sugar market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the cane sugar market.Major companies operating in the cane sugar market are focusing on introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2022, Raízen, a Brazil-based energy company partnered with ASR Group, a US-based cane sugar refining company, and introduced the world’s first sustainable and fully traceable supply chain, with non-GM raw cane sugar backed by independent certification. This is done through a unique and dedicated farming, bioenergy parks, and infrastructure operation with a 100% physically traceable and non-genetically modified supply chain.



In April 2022, United States Sugar Corporation, a US-based agricultural company, acquired Imperial Sugar Company for an amount of $315 million.Through this acquisition, United States Sugar Corp aims to boost both companies’ competitiveness and dependability to provide customers with the greatest possible value and service.



Imperial Sugar Company is a US-based sugar producer and marketer company.



The countries covered in the cane sugar market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



