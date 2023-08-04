New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kopi Luwak Coffee Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479731/?utm_source=GNW

The global kopi luwak coffee market is expected to grow from $6.94 billion in 2022 to $7.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The kopi luwak coffee market is expected to reach $9.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The kopi luwak coffee market consists of sales of whole beans and ground kopi luwak coffee.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Kopi luwak coffee refers to a coffee prepared from coffee beans that have been consumed and passed through the little Southeast Asian mammal known as the Asian palm civet. It is used for its exotic taste and health benefits.



North America was the largest region in the kopi luwak coffee market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in kopi luwak coffee report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of kopi luwak coffee are raw coffee beans and cooked beans.Raw coffee beans refer to unroasted seeds of the coffee plant, which are harvested from the palm civet cats and then sold off upon cleaning.



These beans are used by people who prefer to roast coffee at their homes rather than pre-roasted coffee. The various types of coffee feed are arabica, robusta, and liberica that sells its products through online and offline distribution channels.



Increasing tourism in Indonesia is expected to propel the growth of kopi luwak coffee market going forward.Tourism is the activity of traveling to different destinations outside of one’s usual environment for leisure, business, or other purposes.



Kopi luwak coffee is an Indonesia originated coffee which is the important part of Indonesian tourism as it attracts a lot of tourists due to its exotic taste and rare availability. For instance, in January 2023, according to the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry of the Indonesian government, around 7.4 million foreign tourist arrivals and 1.2 to 1.4 billion domestic tourist arrivals is estimated for the year 2023. Furthermore, in May 2022, according to the World Bank, a US-based international financial institution, in 2022, Indonesian tourism increased by 500% from May 2021. Therefore, the increasing tourism in Indonesia is driving the kopi luwak coffee market forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the kopi luwak coffee market.Major companies in the market are introducing innovative products such as INDOxyz Indonesian coffee to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Snoop Dogg, a US-based rapper and entrepreneur launched INDOxyz premium coffee brand. The uniqueness of the product is that it is sourced from the Gayo region in Sumatra, and other Indonesia areas that produce the finest Arabica and kopi luwak coffee.



In February 2020, OUE Limited, a Singapore-based real estate company, acquired an 88.43% stake in the Maxx coffee chain for $23.1 million. The acquisition expands the food-and-beverage portfolio of OUE and helps it acquire a wider customer base. Maxx Coffee is an Indonesia-based coffee outlet manufacturing and serving kopi luwak coffee along with other types of coffee.



The countries covered in the kopi luwak coffee market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



