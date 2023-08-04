New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Dispensing System And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479730/?utm_source=GNW

The global industrial dispensing system and equipment market is expected to grow from $14.08 billion in 2022 to $15.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The industrial dispensing system and equipment market is expected to reach $20.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The dispensing system and equipment market consists of sales of foot control, manual driven, multiple dispensing, power driven, programmable microprocessor, spray system, and suck back control.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Industrial dispensing systems and equipment refer to all devices that accurately and precisely control the flow of fluids.They can meter, mix, and dispense in addition to dispensing only and mixing.



The tool can be installed on a dispensing machine or a fluid container to controlled dispensing of adhesives and/or silicones.



North America was the largest region in the industrial dispensing system and equipment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in dispensing system and equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of industrial dispensing systems and equipment include glue and sealant dispensing systems, liquid material dispensers and powder product dispensers.Liquid material dispensers include the nanoliter, microliter, and milliliter ranges of liquid are precisely dispensed by dispensing devices into a microplate or tube.



They are operated as semi-automatic and fully-automatic and are distributed using online and offline channels. It is used by various end-users such as automotive, personal care, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages and others.



The increasing demand for chemical industries is expected to propel the growth of the industrial dispensing system and equipment market going forward.The chemical industry is a huge sector comprises the companies that produce industrial chemicals.



In chemical industries, dispensing systems are projected to be important in controlling and monitoring chemical consumption. For instance, in February 2023, according to European Chemical Industry Council, a Belgium-based chemical manufacturing company, the global sales of chemicals grew from $3,844 billion (€3,494 billion) in 2020 to $4,429 billion (€4,026 billion) in 2021, with a 15.2 % increase when compared to the previous year. Therefore, the increasing demand for chemical industries is driving the growth of the industrial dispensing system and equipment market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial dispensing system and equipment market.Major companies operating in industrial dispensing systems and equipment are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2022, Dover Fueling Solutions, a US-based automation machinery manufacturing company launched clean energy portfolio technology.This technology is used for a four-nozzle wayne-helix 6000 II CNG fluid dispenser.



This is a double-sided model, which has two nozzles on each side and four in total, advances DFS’ cutting-edge dispenser technology and features an improved user interface. It also exemplifies DFS’ ongoing dedication to supporting the world’s fuel retail industry by offering premium alternative energy options.



In June 2022, Silgan Holdings Inc., a US-based containers packaging and manufacturing company acquired the dispensing business of Albea Group for $900 million. With the acquisition, Silgan Dispensing is anticipated to have an excellent platform to support its growth aspirations with the integration of Albéa’s strong product line for Fragrance and Skin Care solutions with its current market-leading solutions for Personal Care, Home Care, Fragrance, and Lawn and Garden applications. Albea Group is a France-based pharma, beauty, and personal care packaging company that operates in the industrial dispensing system and equipment business.



The countries covered in the dispensing system and equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



