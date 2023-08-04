New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Facade Anchor Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479727/?utm_source=GNW

The global facade anchor systems market is expected to grow from $147.32 billion in 2022 to $156.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The facade anchor systems market is expected to reach $193.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The facade anchor systems market consists of sales of wall brackets, facade dowels, thermal insulation, and ventilated substructures.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A facade is an architectural item erected on a building’s outside face and meant to hold a facade to a structure’s concrete and masonry substrate. It is used for attaching the cladding panels to the exterior wall.



North America was the largest region in the façade anchor systems market in 2022. The regions covered in facade anchor systems report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main facade anchor systems product types are façade anchor, and masonry anchor.Facade anchors are fastening components that have been approved by building officials and need to be placed by qualified professionals.



The various applications are masonry, concrete, curtain wall, and others used in residential, and non-residential.



The rise in the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the facade anchor systems market going forward.The construction industry refers to the commercial manufacturing and trade sector that deals with developing, preserving, and repairing infrastructures.



Facade anchor systems are utilized as fastening components in the building industry to attach cladding panels to the outer wall.As a result, the building industry expansion will enhance the facade anchor systems market.



For instance, according to a report published by ConstructConnect, a US-based provider of software solutions for the preconstruction industry, in 2021, the overall amount spent on construction in 2020 was $1.43 trillion, an increase of 4.8%. The rise in construction spending last year resulted from a nearly 12% increase in residential development that cost $813.9 billion in 2020. Additionally, in March 2023, according to the United States Census Bureau, a US-based principal agency of the federal statistical system, the number of privately owned housing units approved by building permits in February was 1,524,000 on a seasonally adjusted yearly basis. This is 13.8% more than the January rate, which was corrected to 1,339,000. Therefore, the rise in the construction industry is driving the growth of the facade anchor systems market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the façade anchor systems market.Major companies operating in the façade anchor systems market are focusing on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, REFLECTION WINDOW + WALL, a US-based architectural building enclosure company, launched Tomahawk 2 anchor, a revolutionary addition to its UWall system notched vertical universal wall system.The unique feature of Tomahawk 2 is its ability to improve the UWall system by removing post-tension cable interference during construction.



The adjustable stack joint location of the Tomahawk 2 anchor sets it apart from other notched vertical speed anchor systems currently on the market and gives users the ability to move the stack above the slab to accommodate knee walls and interior partitions.



In April 2022, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., a US-based manufacturer of structural building products acquired Etanco Group for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition, Simpson’s overall product range in Europe is anticipated to be strengthened by Etanco’s vast and complementary product offering, allowing them to provide more value to its clients. The acquisition is anticipated to provide a significantly improved product portfolio and an expanded presence in existing markets due to ETANCO Group’s strong brand and market positions. Etanco Group is a France-based company specialized in designing, manufacturing and distributing of fixing façade anchors.



The countries covered in the facade anchor systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



